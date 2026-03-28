Mexico vs Portugal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly In India?

Portugal will renew their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparation with an international friendly game against Mexico on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in the game as he is recuperating from a hamstring issue he sustained during a Saudi Pro League match. The match will be played at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and will be reopened after undergoing a renovation.

There have been rumours about Ronaldo's injury, but the Portugal manager shut down all the possibilities, insisting the player will be back in a week or two. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes remains a key player for Portugal, and he will likely to lead the team on the pitch.

The Seleção are tipped to have one of the most talented squads in world football currently and they will have to prove their credentials on the biggest stage.

Mexico vs Portugal International Friendly Live Streaming



When will the Mexico vs Portugal international friendly match take place?

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The international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal will take place on Sunday, March 29.

At what time will the Mexico vs Portugal international friendly match take place?

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The international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the Mexico vs Portugal international friendly match take place?

The international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal will take place at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs Portugal international friendly match?

The live streaming of the international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal will not be available in India as it stands. However,

Where to watch the live streaming of the Mexico vs Portugal international friendly match?