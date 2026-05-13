Michael Carrick Emerges As Frontrunner To Become Permanent Manchester United Manager: Report

Manchester United's strong run of form has made Michael Carrick a leading candidate for the permanent managerial position. Carrick took over the charge on an interim basis following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last year after a string of underwhelming results. United have already secured Champions League football for next season and will now aim to finish the campaign on a strong note.

Manchester United To Start Talks With Michael Carrick

As per Sky Sports, the United hierarchy has decided to sound out Carrick first as the former English midfielder remains their preferred candidate for the job. Carrick has overseen 10 wins in 15 matches, and it has resulted in an overturn of United's form. Added to that, Carrick's handling of the media and his management of players have also impressed the United hierarchy.

A place in the Champions League means United footballers will see an increase in their wages and a potential £100m boost to the revenue. As per the Sky Sports report, talks could open before United's final Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Players Have Publicly Backed Michael Carrick

With a number of players expected to leave, including Casemiro, and should Carrick be handed the charge, he will have a say in United's summer recruitment plan. The club is willing to bring in at least two midfielders, while a left-back and a back-up to Benjamin Sesko are expected to be roped in.

Advertisement

A number of players, including Amad Diallo, Casemiro and Matheus Cunha, extended their support for Casemiro. Kobbie Mainoo has flourished under Carrick, and the midfielder has been a vital cog behind United's revival. United are currently 3rd and will take on Nottingham Forest on May 17.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Enters Sixth FIFA World Cup Looking To Show He Can Still Thrive Despite Saudi Pro League Move