Middlesbrough Want Southampton Expelled From Championship Playoff Final For Spying

Middlesbrough wants Southampton expelled from the Championship playoff final as the English Football League prepares to hold a hearing into allegations of spying.

Southampton beat Middlesbrough in the playoff semifinals after it was accused of unauthorized filming of semifinal opponent Middlesbrough’s training for the game.

The league has warned fans there could be “changes” to the playoff final on May 23.

That leaves Hull, which won the other semifinal, uncertain of which opponent it will face for a lucrative spot in the Premier League .

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“The conduct at issue, namely the observation and recording of our training session ahead of a fixture of such significance, goes to the heart of sporting integrity and fair competition,” Middlesbrough said.

“In these circumstances, the only appropriate response is a sporting sanction which would prevent Southampton FC from participating in the EFL Championship playoff final.”

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Middlesbrough added it “regrets” the disciplinary commission's decision not to allow it to be part of the process and called on the English Football League to pursue a strong punishment to “deter any attempt in the future to obtain an unfair and unlawful advantage in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.”