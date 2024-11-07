sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Middle East Conflict | Kamala Harris | US Elections |

Published 12:09 IST, November 7th 2024

Mikel Arteta Angered By Two Penalty Calls in Arsenal Loss at Inter

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday was “very, very difficult to accept” after two penalty decisions went against his team.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta reacts after their loss in the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium in London | Image: AP
Advertisement

12:09 IST, November 7th 2024