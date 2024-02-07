English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 06:24 IST

Mohamed Salah goes off injured during Egypt's game against Ghana at Africa Cup

Shortly before halftime, Mohamed Salah, a key player for Liverpool, pulled up, sat down on the pitch and then told the team's medical personnel that he couldn't play any longer. He appeared to be holding his left thigh back.

Associated Press Television News
Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast | Image: AP
Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field, then indicated he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. He seemed to hold the back of his left thigh.

Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to win after failing to win their opening games in Group B.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 06:24 IST

