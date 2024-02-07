Egypt's Mohamed Salah receives medical treatment during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Ghana in Abidjan, Ivory Coast | Image: AP

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah had to go off injured toward the first half of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana on Thursday.

The Liverpool star pulled up shortly before halftime, sat on the field, then indicated he couldn’t continue when the team’s medical staff went to treat him. He seemed to hold the back of his left thigh.

Advertisement

Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to win after failing to win their opening games in Group B.