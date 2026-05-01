Mohamed Salah To Stay In Europe? Fenerbahce Front-Runners In Pursuit Of Liverpool Star

Turkish football giants Fenerbahce are reportedly leading the race to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian forward is said to be set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, according to Goal.com.

Salah, who has enjoyed a highly successful nine-year spell with Liverpool, recently indicated that his time at Anfield could be coming to an end. While earlier reports strongly linked him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, fresh developments suggest that his European career may not be over yet.

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As per an A Spor report quoted by Goal.com, representatives from Fenerbahce have already held two meetings with Salah's camp over a potential deal. The Turkish club is reportedly aware of the bank-breaking salary that Salah's accomplishments and star power could attract, as the footballer is said to be seeking 333,000 pounds per week, which would make him one of the highest-paid footballers worldwide.

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If the move materialises, Salah could meet some familiar faces there, with the club having recently recruited former Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, as well as World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante.

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The competitiveness of European footballers remains a massive factor for Egyptian fans, while the Saudi PIF sees Salah as their next marquee signing, succeeding Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo as the face of their Saudi Pro League.

Fenerbahce is not the only club interested in Salah, with Egyptian team director Ibrahim Hassan claiming that defending UEFA Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also among the parties interested. Hassan would like it personally if Salah stays in Europe, saying to ON Sport as quoted by Goal.com, "I have heard of offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and clubs from Italy."

Hassan also expressed reservations about a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where clubs such as New York City FC are reportedly interested. "A move to MLS? He would be far too out of the spotlight. You would not remember him any more than I remember Lionel Messi now. I do not even watch him," Hassan added.