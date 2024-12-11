Mohammed Salah's Milestone GOAL Propels Liverpool to Victory Over Girona, Dominating the UCL Table

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Liverpool in Southampton | Image: AP Photo

Liverpool won 1-0 over Girona in the UEFA Champions League as a result of a penalty from Mohamed Salah in the 63rd minute. Girona's home advantage however, they failed to seize possibilities, only hitting five shots on target to Liverpool's seven. With 63% of the possession, the Reds controlled 612 passes with a 90% accuracy. Liverpool's sixth consecutive victory in the group stage confirmed their top position on the table and almost assured their spot in the knockout stage.

Mohammed Salah’s landmark helps Liverpool secure 3 points against Girona in the UCL

Mohamed Salah’s 50th Champions League goal maintained Liverpool’s perfect record in the competition this season.

The Egypt forward struck a 63rd minute penalty to seal the win in Spain that kept Liverpool atop the 36-team league.

But even after a sixth straight win for the Merseyside club, head coach Arne Slot was critical of his players in a game that saw goalkeeper Alisson pull off several saves to keep Girona out.

“If you ask me about all the six games, I’m really pleased with all the results, I am really pleased with the five (other) games with the way we played. I’m far from pleased about the performance tonight,” he said.

Salah’s goal was his 16th in 22 appearances overall this season.

Girona was 30th with just one win from six games.

“I almost feel sorry for them because they deserved so much more in this Champions League campaign than the three points they have until now. But we have an incredible goalkeeper,” said Slot, whose team also leads the Premier League.

Liverpool’s two remaining games are against Lille at home and PSV Eindhoven away in January.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic is the only player to have scored against Liverpool in this season’s Champions League in a 3-1 loss for Milan in September.