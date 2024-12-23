Mohammed Salah Sets New Scoring Record, Inspires Liverpool to Dominant 6-3 Victory Over Tottenham

Liverpool defeated Spurs 6-3 in a thrilling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Luis Díaz scored the visitors' opening goal in the 23rd minute, followed by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai's impressive efforts before halftime. Mohamed Salah added two more in the second half to extend Liverpool's lead. Spurs' James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke scored consolation goals, but it was too late. Liverpool's strong performance reinforced their title credentials, while Spurs remained stuck in mid-table.

Mohammed Salah sets another goal record by inspiring Liverpool to victory over Tottenham

If this is to be Mohamed Salah’s final season at Liverpool, he is going out with a bang.

The Egypt forward scored two goals and set up two more in Liverpool’s wild 6-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday to become the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a Premier League season, stats supplier Opta said.

“I didn’t think about it before the game, to be fair,” Salah said. “But it’s something that makes me happy and proud. I just keep working hard.”

Salah moved onto 15 goals for the campaign and that’s more than anyone else, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland the closest rival on 13.

Salah has won the Golden Boot for the leading scorer in the Premier League three times, on his own in 2017-18 before sharing it in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Salah’s contract expires at the end of the season and asked after the match if there was an update on the situation, he said: “No.”

Liverpool heads into Christmas with a four-point lead, a game in hand and as the overwhelming title favorite in the Premier League on the back of a wild 6-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday.

As for Manchester United and its new manager Ruben Amorim, they stumble into the festive period in 13th place — as low as they’ve been at Christmas since the 1989-90 season — and with a familiar sinking feeling.

United lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth for the second straight season, the latest statistic to show just how far this English giant has fallen and the job Amorim has to turn around its fortunes.

Worse for United, it seems like great rival Liverpool cannot be stopped.

Make that 21 games in all competitions without defeat after the Reds’ biggest league win of the season, with Mohamed Salah netting two of the goals to move above Manchester City’s Erling Haaland to the top of the scoring charts.

Liverpool has 39 points from 16 games and stretched its lead over second-place Chelsea, which could only draw 0-0 at Everton, to end a five-match winning streak in the league.

Salah now has 15 goals in the Premier League to break a tie with Haaland — and will leave London thinking he should have had more.

In an end-to-end contest resembling a basketball match, Liverpool scored more than five goals for the first time this season, with Luis Diaz (two), Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also netting.

“You can see quality players with top discipline,” Tottenham captain Son Heung-min said. “There’s a reason they are top. If you give them a mistake, they punish you.”

Tottenham’s injury-hit defense was open at the back but its attack caused Liverpool’s problems throughout, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all finding the net.

Spurs are another big team in the bottom half, having slipped to 11th place.