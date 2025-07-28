Durand Cup 2025, Group B, Mohammedan Sporting vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Updates: Mohammedan 1-0 DHFC

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour Live Score: Mohammedan Sporting Club are all set to commence their campaign in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. They are clashing against Diamond Harbour FC and the match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, BSF Football Team, and Diamond Harbour FC are all placed with Mohammedan FC in Group B. The Diamond Harbour FC are making their Durand Cup debut and they'll look to dominate the proceedings right from the word go.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour live score today, Get real-time updates, match stats, goals, lineups & commentary from Durand Cup 2025 Group B clash
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC is making its Durand Cup debut today. The debutants are placed in Group B alongside teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant, BSF Football Team and Mohammedan FC. The match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
Catch all real-time updates, match stats, goals, lineups & commentary from Durand Cup 2025 Group B clash
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The first shot on target of the day for Diamond Harbour comes courtesy of Melroy, who sends a loopy header straight into the arms of Subhajit. Not a threatening one by any means.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The goal has seemingly given Mohammedan SC some confidence as they look to attack more. Diamond Harbour seem stunned.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: GOAL! And against the run of play, it is Mohammedan who take the lead. Adison shoots from an unlikely position on the right side of the box, but a howler from goalkeeper Mirshad sees the ball palmed into the back of the net.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: As things stand, Mohammedan are happy to keep the ball and Diamond Harbour are good attacking on the break. But the game is lacking goals.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: And again it is Clayton who wastes a golden chance! He goes for the first time finesse shot on a bouncing ball but the shot goes just wide.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Neither team is looking to force the issue as things stand - both are happy to keep the ball whenever possible, especially Mohammedan SC.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Oh dear oh dear. Clayton is put through on goal by Joby Justin but fluffs his lines as he can't quite sort his feet out. Will Diamond Harbour regret that miss?
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Diamond Harbour FC get a free-kick on the right wing and a clever routine sees them fashion a good scoring chance but it is well blocked by a defender.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Both teams manage to string a few passes together to start and it is Diamond Harbour who manage a shot - off target - early on.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: We are now witnessing live action in Kolkata! Let's see which team can make a good start.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The players are out on the field and there are clear signs of a drizzle still. Should be interesting to see how the rain impacts the match.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: It is rather surprising to see the stadium appear mostly empty for this match. Then again, neither of the Kolkata giants - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - are in action.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Game faces are on ahead of a crucial Durand Cup 2025 match!
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Here's a look at how both teams line up for the match.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Kick-off is now less than 30 minutes away and it will be interesting to see who starts Group B with a win. It is needed for both sides, given Mohun Bagan are in the same group.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The two teams have arrived at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium for the big Durand Cup clash.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: As we wait for kick-off, take a look at what Mohammedan SC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo had to say ahead of the big clash.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: It is expected to be a slightly rainy evening in Kolkata but a little bit of rain can often make football better!
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Take a look at what Mohammedan SC skipper Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei had to say on the Durand Cup while highlighting what the team's aims are.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Check out what Diamond Harbour FC captain Joby Justin had to say about being part of the tournament - and their aims going forward.
Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup game between Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour. This should be an interesting game between two Kolkata-based clubs.