Durand Cup 2025, Group B, Mohammedan Sporting vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Updates: Mohammedan 1-0 DHFC

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour Live Score: Mohammedan Sporting Club are all set to commence their campaign in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. They are clashing against Diamond Harbour FC and the match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, BSF Football Team, and Diamond Harbour FC are all placed with Mohammedan FC in Group B. The Diamond Harbour FC are making their Durand Cup debut and they'll look to dominate the proceedings right from the word go.

