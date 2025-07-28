Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 28 July 2025 at 19:44 IST

Durand Cup 2025, Group B, Mohammedan Sporting vs Diamond Harbour Live Score Updates: Mohammedan 1-0 DHFC

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Diamond-Harbour-FC-debuts-in-Durand-Cup-2025
Diamond-Harbour-FC-debuts-in-Durand-Cup-2025 | Image: dhfootballclub/X/mohammedansc_official/Instagram

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour Live Score:  Mohammedan Sporting Club are all set to commence their campaign in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025. They are clashing against Diamond Harbour FC and the match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, BSF Football Team, and Diamond Harbour FC are all placed with Mohammedan FC in Group B. The Diamond Harbour FC are making their Durand Cup debut and they'll look to dominate the proceedings right from the word go.

Live Blog

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour Live Score: Diamond Harbour FC is making its Durand Cup debut today. The debutants are placed in Group B alongside teams like Mohun Bagan Super Giant, BSF Football Team and Mohammedan FC. The match is being played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan

28 July 2025 at 19:44 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Diamond Harbour Get a Shot on Target

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The first shot on target of the day for Diamond Harbour comes courtesy of Melroy, who sends a loopy header straight into the arms of Subhajit. Not a threatening one by any means.

28 July 2025 at 19:41 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: MSC Now Attack Further

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The goal has seemingly given Mohammedan SC some confidence as they look to attack more. Diamond Harbour seem stunned.

28 July 2025 at 19:37 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: GOAL! Mohammedan SC Take The Lead

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: GOAL! And against the run of play, it is Mohammedan who take the lead. Adison shoots from an unlikely position on the right side of the box, but a howler from goalkeeper Mirshad sees the ball palmed into the back of the net. 

28 July 2025 at 19:34 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: A Familiar Pattern Emerges

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: As things stand, Mohammedan are happy to keep the ball and Diamond Harbour are good attacking on the break. But the game is lacking goals.

28 July 2025 at 19:28 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Clayton Misses Again!

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: And again it is Clayton who wastes a golden chance! He goes for the first time finesse shot on a bouncing ball but the shot goes just wide.

28 July 2025 at 19:23 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Game Settles Into Slow Pattern

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Neither team is looking to force the issue as things stand - both are happy to keep the ball whenever possible, especially Mohammedan SC. 

28 July 2025 at 19:18 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Clayton Wastes Golden Chance

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Oh dear oh dear. Clayton is put through on goal by Joby Justin but fluffs his lines as he can't quite sort his feet out. Will Diamond Harbour regret that miss?

28 July 2025 at 19:12 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Free Kick Routine Comes to Nothing

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Diamond Harbour FC get a free-kick on the right wing and a clever routine sees them fashion a good scoring chance but it is well blocked by a defender.

28 July 2025 at 19:43 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: An Even Start to Proceedings

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Both teams manage to string a few passes together to start and it is Diamond Harbour who manage a shot - off target - early on. 

28 July 2025 at 19:05 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The Action is Underway!

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: We are now witnessing live action in Kolkata! Let's see which team can make a good start.

28 July 2025 at 18:56 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Players Walk Onto The Field

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The players are out on the field and there are clear signs of a drizzle still. Should be interesting to see how the rain impacts the match.

28 July 2025 at 18:52 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Lack of Crowd in Kolkata

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: It is rather surprising to see the stadium appear mostly empty for this match. Then again, neither of the Kolkata giants - Mohun Bagan and East Bengal - are in action.

28 July 2025 at 18:46 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Teams Prepared for Action

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Game faces are on ahead of a crucial Durand Cup 2025 match!

28 July 2025 at 18:35 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Playing XIs of Both Teams Out

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Here's a look at how both teams line up for the match.

28 July 2025 at 18:31 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: 30 Minutes to Go

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Kick-off is now less than 30 minutes away and it will be interesting to see who starts Group B with a win. It is needed for both sides, given Mohun Bagan are in the same group.

28 July 2025 at 18:23 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Teams Arrive in Stadium

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: The two teams have arrived at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium for the big Durand Cup clash.

28 July 2025 at 18:19 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Mohammedan SC's Coach Speaks On Goals

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: As we wait for kick-off, take a look at what Mohammedan SC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo had to say ahead of the big clash. 

28 July 2025 at 18:09 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Rain Expected for Key Durand Cup Clash

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: It is expected to be a slightly rainy evening in Kolkata but a little bit of rain can often make football better! 

28 July 2025 at 18:05 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Mohammedan SC's Durand Cup Aims

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Take a look at what Mohammedan SC skipper Pukhrambam Dinesh Meitei had to say on the Durand Cup while highlighting what the team's aims are.

28 July 2025 at 18:01 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Here's What the Tournament Means to Diamond Harbour FC

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Check out what Diamond Harbour FC captain Joby Justin had to say about being part of the tournament - and their aims going forward.

28 July 2025 at 17:57 IST

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Welcome to Live Coverage

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour LIVE: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup game between Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour. This should be an interesting game between two Kolkata-based clubs.

Published 28 July 2025 at 17:58 IST