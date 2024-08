Published 14:37 IST, August 16th 2024

Mohun Bagan SG to face Al-Wakrah, Tractor and Ravshan in AFC Champions League Two Group Stage

Indian club Mohun Bagan Super Giant were on Friday drawn alongside Al-Wakrah SC of Qatar, Iran's Tractor FC and FC Ravshan of Tajikistan in Group A of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Two.