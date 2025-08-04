Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan Thrash BSF FT 4-0, Maintain Winning Run

GxM04RjaEAAZHylMohun Bagan SG Vs BSF FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Match Updates | Image: mohunbagansg/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan have pumped in four goals past a hapless BSF FT to bring up their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup 2025 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Liston Colaco scored a brace while Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad also registered their names on the score sheet.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: BSF FT didn't show any desperation to score and Mohun Bagan had a relatively easy way throughout the match. The Mariners will now face Diamond Harbour FC in the next match on August 9 and will need a win in a bbid to win the Group B.