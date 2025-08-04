Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 August 2025 at 21:30 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan Thrash BSF FT 4-0, Maintain Winning Run

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan have thrashed BSF FT 4-0 to make it two in two in the Durand Cup 2025. Goals from Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad helped the Mariners to get the better of a relatively easy BSF side at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
GxM04RjaEAAZHylMohun Bagan SG Vs BSF FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Match Updates
GxM04RjaEAAZHylMohun Bagan SG Vs BSF FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group B Match Updates | Image: mohunbagansg/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan have pumped in four goals past a hapless BSF FT to bring up their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup 2025 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Liston Colaco scored a brace while Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad also registered their names on the score sheet.

Live Blog

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: BSF FT didn't show any desperation to score and Mohun Bagan had a relatively easy way throughout the match. The Mariners will now face Diamond Harbour FC in the next match on August 9 and will need a win in a bbid to win the Group B.

4 August 2025 at 20:56 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan defeated BSF 4-0

 Mohun Bagan Super Giant have thrashed BSF FT in the Durand Cup 4-0 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Liston Colaco scored a brace while Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad also registered their names on the score sheet.

4 August 2025 at 20:54 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan almost had their 5th

Alberto Rodriguez unleashes a powerful shot but the BSF keeper parries it away.

4 August 2025 at 20:49 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Four minutes of added time

Mohun Bagan can still add another as four minutes of extra time has been added.

4 August 2025 at 20:48 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Dipendu Biswas receives a yellow card

Referee has brandished a yellow card to defender Dipendu Biswas and he will miss the next match against Diamond Harbour FC.

4 August 2025 at 20:42 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan will aim for a clean sheet

Mohun Bagan defence hasn't been pushed in the second half and Vishal Kaith has hardly been troubled in the second half.

4 August 2025 at 20:38 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan creating chances after chances

Liston Colaco lays it off to Sahal Abdul Samad on the left flank but the Mohun Bagan midfielder couldn't reach it on time and the ball goes for a goalkick.

4 August 2025 at 20:33 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Sahal has been very creative since he came on

Both Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco have been at the heart of the Mohun Bagan creativity.

4 August 2025 at 20:30 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan will face Diamond Harbour in the last Group B match

Mohun Bagan need to beat Diamond Harbour FC in the next match if they are to top Group B in the Durand Cup.

4 August 2025 at 20:27 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF have found themselves in the midst of all sort of all problems

Sahal Abdul Samad heads it towards the goal, but a BSF defender clears it away.

4 August 2025 at 20:23 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan have a 4th

Sahal Abdul Amad makes his way through to the penalty box through a sea of players and lobs it over the BSF keeper. BSF does manage to clear the ball but it had already crossed the goalline.

4 August 2025 at 20:28 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan have their third

Liston Colaco receives a ball from the midfield and gets past a couple pof bSF players to slot it past the goalkeeper.

4 August 2025 at 20:19 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun bagan double the lead

Liston Colaco pounces on a ball from Sahal and drives it to the far corner to double Mohun bagan's lead.

4 August 2025 at 20:11 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: 2nd half to start shortly

Mohun Bagan will look to add a few more goals when the second half resumes.

4 August 2025 at 19:49 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: halftime, Mohun Bagan lead by one goal

Anirudh Thapa lobs the ball for Liston Colaco but the latter slots it wide of the goal and the referee blows the whistle for half-time.

4 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Anirudh Thapa at the fault

Liston Colaco finds Anirud Thapa in a good position infront of the goal but the midfielder fails to control the ball properly and BSF defence clears the ball.

4 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF are growing into the game

Piyush Bhandari tries to lay off Harmandeep with a through ball on the left flank but Deepak Tangri cuts it off. 

4 August 2025 at 19:42 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF are pushing for a equaliser

BSF have been hunting into the Mohun Bagan half and are trying to get into the penalty box on a regular occasion.

4 August 2025 at 19:38 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan have another chance

Liston Colaco barges down the left wing and delivers a cross but Suhail's header sails away from the goalpost.

4 August 2025 at 19:36 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF have relied on long balls

Asif tries to find his colleague on the left wing with a long ball but the ball wins the race as the player fails to reach in time.

4 August 2025 at 19:32 IST

Durand Cup live score: Manvir Singh has been a threat

Manvir Singh has made it look easy and creates another chance as he delivers a low cross from the left flank, only to see it being cleared away.

4 August 2025 at 19:31 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Fans have thronged to the stadium in large numbers

Mohun Bagan supporters have packed the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in large numbers. The Mariners have won the Durtand Cup 17 times, one more than East Bengal.

4 August 2025 at 19:28 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Liston Colaco tries his luck

Liston Colaco hits a free kick hard directly to the BSF goal, but Harpreet parries it away.

4 August 2025 at 19:37 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan take the lead

Roshan delivers a delightful ball and Manvir Singh heads it home to provide Mohun Bagan with a lead.

4 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF need to settle down

BSF are trying to push Mohun Bagan Super Giant but they need to win the battles in the middle of the park.

4 August 2025 at 19:21 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan need to increase their goal count

With Diamond Harbour have already scored 10 goals, Mohun Bagan need to score as many goals as they can against BSF to keep themselves in a chance to win Group B.

4 August 2025 at 19:20 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: It has been all Mohun Bagan so far

Apuia lays a brilliant ball for Manvir Singh but the BSF keeper comes out of his position to thwart the attack. Mohun Bagan have a corner.

4 August 2025 at 19:13 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Anirudh Thapa misses a sitter

Liston Colaco lays it off Anirudh Thapa who arrives in the box late but his shot goes past wide the BSF keeper.

4 August 2025 at 19:12 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Poor corner from Lisoton

Liston Colaco delivers a flat corner and BSF defence clears it with no real problem.

4 August 2025 at 19:10 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF survive a scare

Manvir Singh receives a ball as he goes behind the defence and tries to skid it past the BSF keeper, but fails to capitalise on the chance.

4 August 2025 at 18:40 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: BSF FT announce their playing XI

BSF FT Playing XI: Harpreet(GK); Ishan, Lakhwinder, Harmandeep, Navjot Singh, Navjot Panesar; Aasif(C); Sanjog, Marngar, Piyush; Kishori.

4 August 2025 at 18:39 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan have named a strong lineup

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Playing XI: Kaith(GK); Aldred, Dippendu, Castanha, Roshan; Thapa, Colaco, Manvir, Suryavanshi; Tangri; Suhail.

4 August 2025 at 19:22 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Live Score: Mohun Bagan to face BSF FT

Mohun Bagan will start as the favourites when they take on BSF FT in the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

Published 4 August 2025 at 18:43 IST