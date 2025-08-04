Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan Thrash BSF FT 4-0, Maintain Winning Run

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT Durand Cup Highlights: Mohun Bagan have pumped in four goals past a hapless BSF FT to bring up their second consecutive win in the Durand Cup 2025 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Liston Colaco scored a brace while Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad also registered their names on the score sheet.
Alberto Rodriguez unleashes a powerful shot but the BSF keeper parries it away.
Mohun Bagan can still add another as four minutes of extra time has been added.
Referee has brandished a yellow card to defender Dipendu Biswas and he will miss the next match against Diamond Harbour FC.
Mohun Bagan defence hasn't been pushed in the second half and Vishal Kaith has hardly been troubled in the second half.
Liston Colaco lays it off to Sahal Abdul Samad on the left flank but the Mohun Bagan midfielder couldn't reach it on time and the ball goes for a goalkick.
Both Sahal Abdul Samad and Liston Colaco have been at the heart of the Mohun Bagan creativity.
Mohun Bagan need to beat Diamond Harbour FC in the next match if they are to top Group B in the Durand Cup.
Sahal Abdul Samad heads it towards the goal, but a BSF defender clears it away.
Sahal Abdul Amad makes his way through to the penalty box through a sea of players and lobs it over the BSF keeper. BSF does manage to clear the ball but it had already crossed the goalline.
Liston Colaco receives a ball from the midfield and gets past a couple pof bSF players to slot it past the goalkeeper.
Liston Colaco pounces on a ball from Sahal and drives it to the far corner to double Mohun bagan's lead.
Mohun Bagan will look to add a few more goals when the second half resumes.
Anirudh Thapa lobs the ball for Liston Colaco but the latter slots it wide of the goal and the referee blows the whistle for half-time.
Liston Colaco finds Anirud Thapa in a good position infront of the goal but the midfielder fails to control the ball properly and BSF defence clears the ball.
Piyush Bhandari tries to lay off Harmandeep with a through ball on the left flank but Deepak Tangri cuts it off.
BSF have been hunting into the Mohun Bagan half and are trying to get into the penalty box on a regular occasion.
Liston Colaco barges down the left wing and delivers a cross but Suhail's header sails away from the goalpost.
Asif tries to find his colleague on the left wing with a long ball but the ball wins the race as the player fails to reach in time.
Manvir Singh has made it look easy and creates another chance as he delivers a low cross from the left flank, only to see it being cleared away.
Mohun Bagan supporters have packed the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in large numbers. The Mariners have won the Durtand Cup 17 times, one more than East Bengal.
Liston Colaco hits a free kick hard directly to the BSF goal, but Harpreet parries it away.
Roshan delivers a delightful ball and Manvir Singh heads it home to provide Mohun Bagan with a lead.
BSF are trying to push Mohun Bagan Super Giant but they need to win the battles in the middle of the park.
With Diamond Harbour have already scored 10 goals, Mohun Bagan need to score as many goals as they can against BSF to keep themselves in a chance to win Group B.
Apuia lays a brilliant ball for Manvir Singh but the BSF keeper comes out of his position to thwart the attack. Mohun Bagan have a corner.
Liston Colaco lays it off Anirudh Thapa who arrives in the box late but his shot goes past wide the BSF keeper.
Liston Colaco delivers a flat corner and BSF defence clears it with no real problem.
Manvir Singh receives a ball as he goes behind the defence and tries to skid it past the BSF keeper, but fails to capitalise on the chance.
BSF FT Playing XI: Harpreet(GK); Ishan, Lakhwinder, Harmandeep, Navjot Singh, Navjot Panesar; Aasif(C); Sanjog, Marngar, Piyush; Kishori.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Playing XI: Kaith(GK); Aldred, Dippendu, Castanha, Roshan; Thapa, Colaco, Manvir, Suryavanshi; Tangri; Suhail.
Mohun Bagan will start as the favourites when they take on BSF FT in the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.