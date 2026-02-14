Updated 14 February 2026 at 16:27 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Mariners Take On The Tuskers In Season Opener
The ISL 2025-26 season kicks off as Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. Get real-time score, confirmed playing XI, goal updates, key moments, and match highlights from the blockbuster clash on republicworld.com.
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score & Updates: The Indian Super League 2025-26 season kicks off with a blockbuster clash as Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. Defending champions Mohun Bagan will look to make a strong start in front of a packed home crowd, while Kerala Blasters aim to spoil the party with their pace and counter-attacking threat. Stay with us for LIVE score updates, confirmed playing XI, key moments, goal alerts, halftime analysis, and full-time reactions from this high-voltage ISL opener on republicworld.com.
Live Blog
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score & Updates: Mohun Bagan Super Giants will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-2026, at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Saturday, February 14.
14 February 2026 at 16:27 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: The Tuskers At The Salt Lake Stadium!
14 February 2026 at 16:26 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: The Mariners Have Arrived!
14 February 2026 at 16:20 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: Kerala Blasters Playing XI
14 February 2026 at 16:19 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI
14 February 2026 at 16:18 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: Less Than A Hour Left For The Kickoff
MBSG vs KBFC Live Updates: The match between Mohun Bagan SG and Kerala Blasters FC will kick off at 5 PM IST, at the Salt Lake Stadium.
14 February 2026 at 16:12 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
MBSG vs KBFC Live Updates: Hello everyone, and welcome to the live coverage of the highly anticipated clash between Mohun Bagan SG and Kerala Blasters FC. The wait is finally over as the ISL 2025–26 season kicks off in style.
This opening encounter between two heavyweights will be played at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. While Mohun Bagan SG will enjoy the advantage of playing at home, the Kerala Blasters are not a side to be underestimated.
Stay tuned here for all the live updates and match details as the action unfolds.
