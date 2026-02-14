Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2025-26 LIVE Score: Mariners Take On The Tuskers In Season Opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters Live Score Updates | Image: Indian Super League

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Score & Updates: The Indian Super League 2025-26 season kicks off with a blockbuster clash as Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata. Defending champions Mohun Bagan will look to make a strong start in front of a packed home crowd, while Kerala Blasters aim to spoil the party with their pace and counter-attacking threat. Stay with us for LIVE score updates, confirmed playing XI, key moments, goal alerts, halftime analysis, and full-time reactions from this high-voltage ISL opener on republicworld.com.