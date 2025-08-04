Mohun Bagan Super Giant Hit BSF FT For Four, Maintain Winning Run In Durand Cup 2025

Mohun bagan Super Giant have maintained their winning run in the Durand Cup and have thrashed BSF FT 4-0 in a Durand Cup Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Liston Colaco scored a brace while Manvir Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad also registered their names on the score sheet.

Mohun Bagan will now face Diamond Harbour FC in the penultimate Group B match and need to win in order to top the Group B.

Mohun Bagan Thrashed BSF 4-0 In Durand Cup

The Mariners reached the Durand Cup final last season but lost to a superior NorthEast United in the summit clash. Jose Molina's men beat Mohammedan SC 3-1 in the last match at the Salt lake Stadium.

Both head coaches made four changes to their starting line ups with Jose Molina bringing in Tom Aldred, Leewan Castanha, Thangjam Roshan Singh and Manvir Singh in place of Asish Rai, Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Kiyan Nassiri and the suspended Apuia while Gurjit Singh Atwal named Sanjog Jha, Ishan Gupta, Navjot Singh and Navjot Panesar in place off Agou Lenthang, Anandhu K. Sanan, Bipul Khan and Harpreet Singh in the starting eleven.

Mohun Bagan took 24 minutes to break the BSF defence when Manvir Singh headed in a pin point cross to give his team the lead. Manvir leapt ahead of his marker and directed the 18 year old Roshan’s cross past the goalkeeper Harpreet Singh who was in no man’s land after coming out to claim the ball.

They took the lead just seven minutes after the restart through Liston Colaco. Sahal pushed the ball into the path of Liston who showed good feet inside the box to control the ball and found the bottom corner with a hard low shot to double the lead. Liston completed his brace minutes later as the winger beat his marker inside the box with a couple of step overs and slotted the ball into the net between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Sahal, who was sharp after coming on, joined the party three minutes later to give Mohun Bagan their fourth goal of the match.

Real Kashmir FC Defeated TRAU FC In group F Encounter