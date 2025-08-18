Mohun Bagan Super Giant Prioritize Club Commitment Over National Duties, Refuse To Release Players For India's Training Camp: Report

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have prioritized club commitments over national duties, after the Kolkata giant refused to release players for India's ongoing training camp ahead of the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

Mohun Bagan SG Refused To Release Players For National Duties

As per PTI, a Mohun Bagan SG official have slammed All India Football Federation (AIFF) for not taking care of the players properly. The club official said that AIFF takes players for national duties and returns them with injury concerns.

"Every time they take our players, three-four of them return injured, and the AIFF is least bothered to communicate, compensate, or even check on them,” the club official, who's name was not revealed said, as quoted by PTI.

The office bearer at Mohun Bagan SG gave Subhasish Bose's example, saying that he sustained an injury during national duties during India's Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in March 2025. After sustaining injuries, Subhasish Bose is yet to make his comeback on the field.

"Look at Bose... He is under rehab, has missed the entire season so far, we are paying his salary, and yet the federation hasn't even called once to inquire about him," he added.

India Coach Khalid Jamil Names 22-Member Probable Squad For CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India's newly appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil, named a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Out of the 22 players, Jamil has called seven players from the Kolkata-based franchise, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Mohun Bagan SG players like Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Vishal Kaith have received a call-up for the national duties.

Earlier on August 17th, Mohun Bagan SG conceded a humiliating 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals, East Bengal FC, in the fourth quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2025. Following the defeat, the Mariners have been knocked out of the prestigious tournament.

The Blue Tigers started their training session in Bengaluru on August 16. As of now, only 22 players have taken part in the national camp; the rest of the players will join after the conclusion of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025.