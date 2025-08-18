Republic World
  Mohun Bagan Super Giant Prioritize Club Commitment Over National Duties, Refuse To Release Players For India's Training Camp: Report

Updated 18 August 2025 at 20:56 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Prioritize Club Commitment Over National Duties, Refuse To Release Players For India's Training Camp: Report

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have denied releasing players for the ongoing national training camp ahead of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the ISL 2024-25 title
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players celebrate after winning the ISL 2024-25 title | Image: ANI
CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have prioritized club commitments over national duties, after the Kolkata giant refused to release players for India's ongoing training camp ahead of the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

Mohun Bagan SG Refused To Release Players For National Duties

As per PTI, a Mohun Bagan SG official have slammed All India Football Federation (AIFF) for not taking care of the players properly. The club official said that AIFF takes players for national duties and returns them with injury concerns.

"Every time they take our players, three-four of them return injured, and the AIFF is least bothered to communicate, compensate, or even check on them,” the club official, who's name was not revealed said, as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: Sunil Chhetri Snubbed! Newly Appointed India Head Coach Khalid Jamil Leaves Ex-Skipper Out Of 35-Member Preliminary Squad For CAFA Nations Cup 2025

The office bearer at Mohun Bagan SG gave Subhasish Bose's example, saying that he sustained an injury during national duties during India's Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in March 2025. After sustaining injuries, Subhasish Bose is yet to make his comeback on the field.

"Look at Bose... He is under rehab, has missed the entire season so far, we are paying his salary, and yet the federation hasn't even called once to inquire about him," he added.

ALSO READ: Khalid Jamil Finally Opens Up on Leaving Sunil Chhetri Out of India’s CAFA Squad

India Coach Khalid Jamil Names 22-Member Probable Squad For CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India's newly appointed head coach, Khalid Jamil, named a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Out of the 22 players, Jamil has called seven players from the Kolkata-based franchise, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Mohun Bagan SG players like Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Vishal Kaith have received a call-up for the national duties.

Earlier on August 17th, Mohun Bagan SG conceded a humiliating 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals, East Bengal FC, in the fourth quarterfinal match of the Durand Cup 2025. Following the defeat, the Mariners have been knocked out of the prestigious tournament.

The Blue Tigers started their training session in Bengaluru on August 16. As of now, only 22 players have taken part in the national camp; the rest of the players will join after the conclusion of the ongoing  Durand Cup 2025.

The Blue Tigers have been placed into Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, alongside Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. The tournament will kick off on August 29, and the final match will be held on September 8th.

