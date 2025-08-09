Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: MBSG 5-1 DHFC at Full-Time

Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on Diamond Harbour in a Durand Cup 2025 game. | Image: Instagram/@mohunbagansg

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: The fate of Group B in the Durand Cup 2025 was determined by a Bengal derby that saw legacy side Mohun Bagan take on new kids on the block Diamond Harbour in a game that the former side need to win if they are to be guaranteed of a spot in the quarterfinals, which is exactly what they did as they registered a 5-1 win on the night.