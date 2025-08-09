Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Highlights: MBSG 5-1 DHFC at Full-Time

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: The fate of Group B in the Durand Cup 2025 was determined by a Bengal derby that saw legacy side Mohun Bagan take on new kids on the block Diamond Harbour in a game that the former side need to win if they are to be guaranteed of a spot in the quarterfinals, which is exactly what they did as they registered a 5-1 win on the night.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Highlights: Anirudh Thapa opened the scoring for MBSG but a Luka Majcen goal brought DHFC briefly back into the game. Jamie MacLaren gave them back the lead in the first half and they ran riot in the second after DHFC were reduced to 10 men. Liston Colaco scored a penalty, Sahal Abdul Samad added a fourth and then Jason Cummins rounded it off with a fifth goal.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Full-time and that is a 5-1 win for Mohun Bagan, who are through to the quarterfinals as group toppers. DHFC are still in the hunt but will be reliant on other results.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: We are into additional time in the second half now, and there will be a minimum of 4 minutes extra played.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Given DHFC look down and out, no surprise that Mohun Bagan are still attacking their goal. And it has been one-way traffic.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! Jason Cummings adds a fifth. He is picked out in acres of space and tees up a nice shot from the edge of the box that finds the back of the net.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: At the drinks break, a number of Mohun Bagan fans can be seen waving their phones with the torchlight on. They are clearly loving this.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: I said before that the game is resembling a friendly match. Well, it is now looking more like a training session for MBSG! They are dominating.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! Another defensive error. A cutback sees a DHFC defender parry the ball kindly into Sahal's path, and he slams home from close range. Game over!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The game resembles a friendly kickabout now, with DHFC looking completely deflated and MBSG happy to keep the ball.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The game continues to be all about the Mariners, and it doesn't help that DHFC are down to 10 men.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! MBSG get a penalty and Liston Colaco converts it with minimal fuss. Surely that is game over now?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: And we are back underway at the Salt Lake Stadium. Can MBSG hold on for the win or will DHFC find another goal?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: That is half time and Mohun Bagan will be the happier of the two teams, given they lead 2-1 at the break after what has been a thrilling half of football!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: We are into added time in the first half, and there will be a minimum of 3 minutes to be played.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Remember, for DHFC, a draw will be enough to take them into the next round. But to get even that, they'll need another goal. And it has been all Mohun Bagan now.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! A bit of a howler leads to MacLaren giving Bagan the lead again! A poor pass from the DHFC goalkeeper finds a MBSG player, who lays it off to MacLaren to toe-poke a finish past the onrushing 'keeper. MBSG ahead again!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The goal has seemingly woken Diamond Harbour up and the game has become more end-to-end as a result.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! Oh my days, what was Bagan's defence doing? Luka Majcen is played through in acres of space, with Bagan's defence looking totally disjointed. Majcen makes no mistake in the 1-v-1 finish, and the game is all square.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: GOAL! Anirudh Thapa, you beauty! He controls a first-time pass on the edge of the box and curls a nice shot into the top right corner. And Mohun Bagan are ahead.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Harbour are feeling the heat now, and are needing to resort to tactical fouls to keep Bagan in check. And a good save is made now from the Harbour GK.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The Mariners are beginning to string together some nice attacks now and are coming close to threatening the Diamond Harbour goal.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Mohun Bagan have had more of the ball but Diamond Harbour are pressing very well and making life tough for their more illustrious opponents.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The referee blows his whistle and we are underway in this match. It should be a good game for sure.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The match will start in 5 minutes and rest assured it will be a hotly-contested one. Wonder who emerges the victor…
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Here Are The Starting XI For Both Sides
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: We get a word from MBSG head coach Jose Francisco Molina Jimenez too.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: DHFC head coach Kibu Vicuna has a few words to say before the much-awaited Kolkata derby
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Mohun Bagan SG and Diamond Harbour FC have utterly dominated their group as they have thrashed their opponents in the previous group-stage matches.
This match will be key for bragging rights! And the Best One would prevail!!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: preparations have been in full swing as VYBK would host the Kolkata Derby between MBSG & DHFC!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: The group will be decided by a game pitting 2 clubs from the same state up against one another.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2nd game of the Durand Cup 2025 today. This promises to be an absolute cracker of a game.