Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Stage Set In Fatorda To Host Iconic Kolkata Derby
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal live score and updates in the AIFF Super Cup 2025. Stay tuned for real-time updates, live score, team lineups, key moments, goals, substitutions, and expert commentary as India’s fiercest football rivalry unfolds.
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: East Bengal will have the chance to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat as they take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, October 31, in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The Mariners need at least a win to advance to the semifinal. On the other hand, the Red and Golds can go through with a draw, provided the other results go in their favour.
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Mohun Bagan SG will take on East Bengal in the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Friday, October 31. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
31 October 2025 at 18:41 IST
31 October 2025 at 18:39 IST
31 October 2025 at 18:30 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live: The stage is set for yet another Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal at the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 fixture, on Friday, October 31.
