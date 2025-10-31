Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Stage Set In Fatorda To Host Iconic Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Score | Image: X/@mohunbagansg

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: East Bengal will have the chance to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat as they take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, October 31, in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Mariners need at least a win to advance to the semifinal. On the other hand, the Red and Golds can go through with a draw, provided the other results go in their favour.