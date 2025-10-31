Republic World
Updated 31 October 2025 at 18:41 IST

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Stage Set In Fatorda To Host Iconic Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal live score and updates in the AIFF Super Cup 2025. Stay tuned for real-time updates, live score, team lineups, key moments, goals, substitutions, and expert commentary as India’s fiercest football rivalry unfolds.

Aniket Datta
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Score
Image: X/@mohunbagansg

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: East Bengal will have the chance to avenge their IFA Shield final defeat as they take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, October 31, in the ongoing AIFF Super Cup Group A fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The Mariners need at least a win to advance to the semifinal. On the other hand, the Red and Golds can go through with a draw, provided the other results go in their favour.

Live Blog

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Mohun Bagan SG will take on East Bengal in the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 fixture at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Friday, October 31. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

31 October 2025 at 18:41 IST

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Substitutes

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live: Here are the substitutes of Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal.

31 October 2025 at 18:39 IST

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Playing XIs

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live: Here's the playing eleven of both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal.

31 October 2025 at 18:30 IST

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal Live: The stage is set for yet another Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal at the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 fixture, on Friday, October 31.

