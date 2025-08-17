Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: Kolkata Is Red And Gold! Diamantakos' Brace Helps East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 1-2

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Emami East Bengal FC live football match score updates and highlights | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: East Bengal FC marched into the semifinals after beating archrivals, Mohun Bagan SG by 2-1 in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Salt Lake Stadium, on Sunday, August 17th. The Red and Golds dominated the game from the very first moment of the match, and sealed a deserving win in the Kolkata derby. It was Dimitrios Diamantakos who scored both goals for East Bengal. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa netted the lone goal for the Mariners. Another Kolkata derby awaits in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 as East Bengal FC will take on Diamond Harbour FC on August 20.