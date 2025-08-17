Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 17 August 2025 at 21:32 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: Kolkata Is Red And Gold! Diamantakos' Brace Helps East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 1-2

Follow all the HIGHLIGHTS from the Durand Cup Quarter Final 4 between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC, hosted at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Get minute-by-minute action, key moments, goals, lineups, and fan reactions.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Emami East Bengal FC live football match score updates and highlights
Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Emami East Bengal FC live football match score updates and highlights | Image: Durand Cup

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: Dimitrios Diamantakos' brace helped East Bengal FC clinch a dominating 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on Sunday, August 17th.

Live Blog

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: East Bengal FC marched into the semifinals after beating archrivals, Mohun Bagan SG by 2-1 in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Salt Lake Stadium, on Sunday, August 17th. The Red and Golds dominated the game from the very first moment of the match, and sealed a deserving win in the Kolkata derby. It was Dimitrios Diamantakos who scored both goals for East Bengal. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa netted the lone goal for the Mariners. Another Kolkata derby awaits in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 as East Bengal FC will take on Diamond Harbour FC on August 20.

17 August 2025 at 20:58 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kolkata Is Red And Gold

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal conquered Kolkata as the Red and Golds clinched a historic 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan SG. FT. MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:57 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Players Losing Cool!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal skipper Saul Crespo was fouled by Deepak Tangri in the midfield. Following that, a brawl took place between the two players, but things got better after the referee interfered.

17 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Six Minutes Added!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given six minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play in the ongoing Kolkata derby. 90' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:48 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 80K+ Plus Attendance In Kolkata Derby

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: More than 80k people in attendance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. 88' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:44 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Try To Slow Down Play

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: After handling Mohun Bagan SG's continuous attacks in the last 10 minutes, East Bengal are trying to keep the ball to themselves now to slow down the play. 82' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:37 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Continue To Put Pressure On Red And Golds

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Suddenly, after conceding the goal, East Bengal have started to struggle in the match. On the other hand, the Mariners are trying hard for an equalizer. Anything can happen at this point in the Kolkata derby. 75' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:34 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Asish Rai's Shot Goes Over Crossbar, East Bengal Struggle Under Pressure

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Asish Rai's left-footed shot from the left side outside the penalty box just went over the crossbar. Currently, East Bengal are struggling under pressure. 72' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:31 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Anirudh Thapa Scores For Mohun Bagan SG

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Anirudh Thapa scored from nowhere to give Mohun Bagan SG a glimmer of hope. The Mariners are now looking for a comeback. 68' MBSG 1-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:27 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Posing More Threats From Counter Attacks

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal players are focusing more on the counterattacks to get a three-goal lead. The Red and Golds have also solidified their defence to keep the lead intact. 66' MBSG 0-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:22 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Trying Hard

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG are trying hard to create more chances, but East Bengal are giving everything to defend the two-goal lead. The Red and Golds look confident on the field. 60' MBSG 0-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:13 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLL!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal once again! The Red and Golds took a two-goal lead, all thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos. 52' MBSG 0-2 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:10 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Aggressive Start From Mariners

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Just two minutes after the start of the second half, Mohun Bagan SG came close to scoring. It was Sahal Abdul Samad who came close to scoring, but it went wide. 47' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:04 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Action Resumes

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The second half is underway as East Bengal continue to lead over Mohun Bagan SG. 45' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:52 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Half Time

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: From the very first minute, it was East Bengal who controlled the match. The Red and Golds took five shots in the first half, while Mohun Bagan took just one shot. First half comes to an end with East Bengal leading the match by 0-1 over the Mariners. HT. MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 20:04 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mariners Take First Shot, Off Target

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Apuia took the first shot for Mohun Bagan SG in the 48th minute, but it was off target. 45'+3' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:47 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Four Minutes Added

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time after the first 45 minutes. 45' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Get Deserving Lead

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: In the first 42 minutes of play, East Bengal have created more chances inside Mohun Bagan's box. Hence, the Red and Golds' lead in the game now is justified. 42' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:44 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLLLLL!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal takes the lead after Dimitrios Diamantakos calmly scored from the penalty kick. Mohun Bagan SG goalie Vishal Kaith dived in the right direction but had no chance to save it. 38' MBSG 0-1 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:42 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Get Penalty!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal got a penalty after Bipin Singh was challenged from behind inside the box in the 37th minute of the match.

17 August 2025 at 19:35 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Unlucky East Bengal!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal attacker Dimitrios Diamantakos got the back of the net after beating Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, but it's an offside. 33' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:30 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Drama In Salt Lake Stadium!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal got a free kick just outside the penalty box, Saul Crespo took an early kick and got the back of the net, but the referee asked the Red and Golds to take it again. Finally, it was Miguel Ferreira who took the free kick finally but he sent it off to the Salt Lake Stadium's stands. 26' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:26 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 25 Minutes Into The Game

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 25 minutes into the game, and the scoreline is still unchanged. However, East Bengal FC have created more chances, in comparison to Mohun Bagan SG. 25' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:20 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Suffer Early Injury Blow

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Star East Bengal striker Hamid Ahadad suffered an injury and had to leave the field in the 18th minute of the match. Dimitrios Diamantakos replaced the Moroccan on the field for the Red and Gold. 18' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:17 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Wins Freekick In Dangerous Area

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: After Mohun Bagan's Tamang fouled on Naorem Mahesh, East Bengal were awarded in the dangerous area, close to the left corner. However, the free kick taken by Saul Crespo failed to create any danger for the Mariners. 15' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:13 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Scoreline Unchanged After 10 Minutes Of Play

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The score line is unchanged after the end of the first 10 minutes of play in the Kolkata derby. However, it was East Bengal who had dominated in the early minutes of the game. 10' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:05 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Edmund Comes Close

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal created the first attack in the match in the third minute. Edmund took a fiery shot, but it was blocked by the Mohun Bagan SG goalie. 3' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 19:05 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kick Off!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The high-voltage Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC has kicked off at the Salt Lake Stadium. 1' MBSG 0-0 EBFC

17 August 2025 at 18:51 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The Winner Of QF4 Will Face Diamond Harbour FC In Next Round

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The winner of the fourth quarterfinal match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will face Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025.

17 August 2025 at 18:49 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Head Coach Molina Jimenez Reflects On The Upcoming Match

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here's what Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Molina Jimenez had to say before the start of the iconic clash.

17 August 2025 at 18:47 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Words From East Bengal FC Head Coach

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here's what East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said before the Kolkata derby.

17 August 2025 at 18:45 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: 15 Minutes Left Before Kick Off!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Less than 15 minutes left before the high-voltage Kolkata derby starts at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

17 August 2025 at 18:43 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Topped Group B Standings

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan secured the first place in the Group B table with nine points after maintaining an unbeaten streak.

17 August 2025 at 18:41 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Maintained Unbeaten Streak

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal FC finished at the top of the Group A standings of the Durand Cup 2025 with nine points.

17 August 2025 at 18:41 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Stat Alert!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score:

Durand Cup Head-To-Head Record Between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC

Total Matches: 22

East Bengal Won: 9

Mohun Bagan SG Won: 8

Match Drawn: 5

17 August 2025 at 18:34 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kolkata Giants Arrive At Salt Lake Stadium

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The two Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and East Bengal FC, have arrived at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

17 August 2025 at 19:02 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: East Bengal Playing XI

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here's East Bengal's Playing XI.

Image
17 August 2025 at 19:03 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG Playing XI

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Here's Mohun Bagan SG's Playing XI.

Image
17 August 2025 at 18:22 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Less Than Hour Left For Kolkata Derby

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The stage is set for the biggest rivalry in Asian football.

17 August 2025 at 18:20 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Kolkata Stands Divided Today!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: The high-voltage, Kolkata derby will kick off at 7 PM IST.

17 August 2025 at 17:58 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Live Score: Hello and welcome, everyone! The football fever has gripped the City of Joy with less than an hour left before the start of the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.

Published By : Aniket Datta

Published On: 17 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

