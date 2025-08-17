Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: Kolkata Is Red And Gold! Diamantakos' Brace Helps East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 1-2

Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: Dimitrios Diamantakos' brace helped East Bengal FC clinch a dominating 2-1 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, on Sunday, August 17th.
Durand Cup 2025 Quarterfinal 4, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC HIGHLIGHTS: East Bengal FC marched into the semifinals after beating archrivals, Mohun Bagan SG by 2-1 in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Salt Lake Stadium, on Sunday, August 17th. The Red and Golds dominated the game from the very first moment of the match, and sealed a deserving win in the Kolkata derby. It was Dimitrios Diamantakos who scored both goals for East Bengal. Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa netted the lone goal for the Mariners. Another Kolkata derby awaits in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025 as East Bengal FC will take on Diamond Harbour FC on August 20.
East Bengal skipper Saul Crespo was fouled by Deepak Tangri in the midfield. Following that, a brawl took place between the two players, but things got better after the referee interfered.
The fourth referee has given six minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play in the ongoing Kolkata derby. 90' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
More than 80k people in attendance at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. 88' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
After handling Mohun Bagan SG's continuous attacks in the last 10 minutes, East Bengal are trying to keep the ball to themselves now to slow down the play. 82' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
Suddenly, after conceding the goal, East Bengal have started to struggle in the match. On the other hand, the Mariners are trying hard for an equalizer. Anything can happen at this point in the Kolkata derby. 75' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
Asish Rai's left-footed shot from the left side outside the penalty box just went over the crossbar. Currently, East Bengal are struggling under pressure. 72' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
Anirudh Thapa scored from nowhere to give Mohun Bagan SG a glimmer of hope. The Mariners are now looking for a comeback. 68' MBSG 1-2 EBFC
East Bengal players are focusing more on the counterattacks to get a three-goal lead. The Red and Golds have also solidified their defence to keep the lead intact. 66' MBSG 0-2 EBFC
Mohun Bagan SG are trying hard to create more chances, but East Bengal are giving everything to defend the two-goal lead. The Red and Golds look confident on the field. 60' MBSG 0-2 EBFC
East Bengal once again! The Red and Golds took a two-goal lead, all thanks to Dimitrios Diamantakos. 52' MBSG 0-2 EBFC
Just two minutes after the start of the second half, Mohun Bagan SG came close to scoring. It was Sahal Abdul Samad who came close to scoring, but it went wide. 47' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
The second half is underway as East Bengal continue to lead over Mohun Bagan SG. 45' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
From the very first minute, it was East Bengal who controlled the match. The Red and Golds took five shots in the first half, while Mohun Bagan took just one shot. First half comes to an end with East Bengal leading the match by 0-1 over the Mariners. HT. MBSG 0-1 EBFC
Apuia took the first shot for Mohun Bagan SG in the 48th minute, but it was off target. 45'+3' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
The fourth referee has given four minutes of added time after the first 45 minutes. 45' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
In the first 42 minutes of play, East Bengal have created more chances inside Mohun Bagan's box. Hence, the Red and Golds' lead in the game now is justified. 42' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
East Bengal takes the lead after Dimitrios Diamantakos calmly scored from the penalty kick. Mohun Bagan SG goalie Vishal Kaith dived in the right direction but had no chance to save it. 38' MBSG 0-1 EBFC
East Bengal got a penalty after Bipin Singh was challenged from behind inside the box in the 37th minute of the match.
East Bengal attacker Dimitrios Diamantakos got the back of the net after beating Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, but it's an offside. 33' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
East Bengal got a free kick just outside the penalty box, Saul Crespo took an early kick and got the back of the net, but the referee asked the Red and Golds to take it again. Finally, it was Miguel Ferreira who took the free kick finally but he sent it off to the Salt Lake Stadium's stands. 26' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
25 minutes into the game, and the scoreline is still unchanged. However, East Bengal FC have created more chances, in comparison to Mohun Bagan SG. 25' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
Star East Bengal striker Hamid Ahadad suffered an injury and had to leave the field in the 18th minute of the match. Dimitrios Diamantakos replaced the Moroccan on the field for the Red and Gold. 18' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
After Mohun Bagan's Tamang fouled on Naorem Mahesh, East Bengal were awarded in the dangerous area, close to the left corner. However, the free kick taken by Saul Crespo failed to create any danger for the Mariners. 15' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
The score line is unchanged after the end of the first 10 minutes of play in the Kolkata derby. However, it was East Bengal who had dominated in the early minutes of the game. 10' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
East Bengal created the first attack in the match in the third minute. Edmund took a fiery shot, but it was blocked by the Mohun Bagan SG goalie. 3' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
The high-voltage Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC has kicked off at the Salt Lake Stadium. 1' MBSG 0-0 EBFC
The winner of the fourth quarterfinal match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will face Diamond Harbour FC in the semi-final of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025.
Here's what Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Molina Jimenez had to say before the start of the iconic clash.
Here's what East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon said before the Kolkata derby.
Less than 15 minutes left before the high-voltage Kolkata derby starts at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Mohun Bagan secured the first place in the Group B table with nine points after maintaining an unbeaten streak.
East Bengal FC finished at the top of the Group A standings of the Durand Cup 2025 with nine points.
Durand Cup Head-To-Head Record Between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC
Total Matches: 22
East Bengal Won: 9
Mohun Bagan SG Won: 8
Match Drawn: 5
The two Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and East Bengal FC, have arrived at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.
Here's East Bengal's Playing XI.
Here's Mohun Bagan SG's Playing XI.
The stage is set for the biggest rivalry in Asian football.
The high-voltage, Kolkata derby will kick off at 7 PM IST.
Hello and welcome, everyone! The football fever has gripped the City of Joy with less than an hour left before the start of the Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC.