Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Inter Kashi in a crucial Indian Super League clash in Kolkata on Tuesday. With East Bengal playing out a goalless draw with Punjab FC, the Mariners can capitalise and can leapfrog their archrivals from the top spot.

Mohun Bagan's title dream was halted following a 1-1 draw with FC Goa, and Sergio Lobera's side cannot afford to have any more slip-ups. Jamie Maclaren has been Mohun Bagan's chief orchestrator in the attacking third, while the likes of Liston Colaco and Robinho will try to chip in with crosses from the flanks.

Inter Kashi don't have the relegation fear as they have already surpassed Mohammeddan SC's potential points tally for the season. Five losses in seven ISL games have somewhat ruined their maiden ISL season, and they will be eager to overturn their form against the mighty Mariners.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi be played?

Advertisement

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi will take place on Tuesday, May 12.

Where will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi take place?

Advertisement

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi will take place at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

At what time does the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi start?

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Inter Kashi ISL match?

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi?

The ISL match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website with an active subscription.