Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC: 10-Men Mohun Bagan Thrash Mohammedan SC, Clinch Dominating 3-1 victory

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC HIGHLIGHTS: Mohun Bagan Super Giants clinched a 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their opening match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 at Salt Lake Stadium. In the high voltage Kolkata derby, the Mariners dominated the game from the very first moment. Liston Colaco's stunning free kick helped Mohun Bagan take the lead in the 23rd minute. In the second half, Mohammedan equalized the scoreline, but Suhail Bhat gave lead to Mohun Bagan. With just seconds left before the final whistle, Colaco again scored from a penalty kick. With the 3-1 win, Mohun Bagan clinched a solid start to the 2025-2026 season.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Liston Colaco scored from a penalty kick and extended Mohun Bagan's lead. 90'+5' MBSG 3-1 MDSC
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: With just a few seconds left for the final whistle, Mohun Bagan got a penalty.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: After injecting fresh legs on the field, Mohammedan have taken control of the midfield. The Black and White are trying hard to get an equalizer. The fourth referee has given five minutes of added time. Can Mohammedan make a comeback?
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohammedan SC need to make a comeback in the game and clinch three points, or else they will fail to confirm their place for the next round. 88' MBSG 2-1 MDSC
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohun Bagan are letting Mohammedan touch the ball. The Mariners are dominating the midfield as they aim to extend the lead. 85' MBSG 2-1 MDSC
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Liston Colaco came close in the 76th minute of the match to extend the lead. However, Mohammedan SC made no mistake in clearing it.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Colaco delivers an assist as he beautifully passes it to Suhail. He delivered a stunning shot which goes inside the net! The SUII comes up from the man from Kashmir as MBSG picks the lead again.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Vishal Kaith was hit while in action and did not looked good after the tackle. Adison was rushing in and he collided with the custodian. The MBSG captain fell to the ground clutching his head, with medical staff checking up on him.
But he is good to continue.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Vishal Kaith successfully saved the first attempt as Lalthankima delivers a piledriver-like shot. But MDSC was ready to pounce back! Ashley breached the MBSG defense as he perfectly netted the ball as it rebounded back towards him.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Fine, Fine work by Subhajit as he restricted a goal as Thapa came down charging with the ball.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: It's half-time at Salt Lake Stadium. After the end of the first 45 minutes, it's the Mariners who are leading the match against Mohammedan. However, Mohun Bagan are also 10-man down, which will be a worry for the team management. HT. MBSG 1-0 MDSC
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Big setback for Mohun Bagan! Apuia was shown a red card in the 42nd minute after his harsh tackle from behind on the Mohammedan player.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: In the 36th minute, Mohun Bagan were inch away from doubling their lead. It was a perfect long cross from Liston Colaco to Anirudh Thapa, who was in the middle of the mix, but he failed to shoot the ball on target.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohun Bagan almost scored their second goal in the 27th minute after Kiyan Nassiri's curling shot from the right side of the box hit the cross bar.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: What a goal from Liston Coalco! In the 21st minute of the match, Mohun Bagan received a free kick just outside the box. Liston Colaco took the set piece and made no mistake to get the back of the net. 23' MBSG 1-0 MDSC
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohun Bagan almost took the lead, but Suhail's stunning shot hit the crossbar and saved Mohammedan from conceding an early goal.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: The Kolkata Derby officially begins as the first whistle is blown, and both sides are scrambling for the ball.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: MBSG and MSC have arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: MBSG will be led by goalkeeper Vishal Kaith as they match inside the Salt Lake Stadium for the Kolkata derby. For MSC, Pukhrambam will take charge of the side.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Bodoland FC made a strong statement at the SAI Stadium, edging past Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC 2-1 in a hard-fought opener to kick off their campaign in the 134th Durand Cup.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohammedan Sporting Club are also putting all their efforts in their training as they take on a fierce rival in the Kolkata Derby.
Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Mohun Bagan SG have been putting the effort during trainings to emerge as the winners in their Durand Cup season opener clash.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: Fans in India can watch the live action between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: It would be a sight to behold for the Indian football fans as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) will be hosting the high-octane clash in Durand Cup 2025.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Live Score: We welcome you to the live blog for the second match of the day in Durand Cup 2025, where two rivals will lock horns to gain advantage in the competition. Mohun Bagan SG and Mohammedan SC will face off in what is known as the mini-Kolkata Derby.