Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mohammedan SC: 10-Men Mohun Bagan Thrash Mohammedan SC, Clinch Dominating 3-1 victory

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC HIGHLIGHTS: Mohun Bagan Super Giants clinched a 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club in their opening match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 at Salt Lake Stadium. In the high voltage Kolkata derby, the Mariners dominated the game from the very first moment. Liston Colaco's stunning free kick helped Mohun Bagan take the lead in the 23rd minute. In the second half, Mohammedan equalized the scoreline, but Suhail Bhat gave lead to Mohun Bagan. With just seconds left before the final whistle, Colaco again scored from a penalty kick. With the 3-1 win, Mohun Bagan clinched a solid start to the 2025-2026 season.