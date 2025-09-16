Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: Ahal FK Hand Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 Loss In Kolkata

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK Live Score Updates | Image: mohunbagansg/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: A goal from Annayev has proved to be enough as Ahal FK have handed Mohun Bagan Super Giant a defeat in the AFC Champions League Two in Kolkata on Tuesday. The home side looked more threatening in the second half after the introduction of Jamie McLaren, but failed to find the back of the net.