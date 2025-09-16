Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: Ahal FK Hand Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 Loss In Kolkata
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been handed a 1-0 defeat by Turkmenistan's Ahal FK in an AFC Champions League group stage match in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: A goal from Annayev has proved to be enough as Ahal FK have handed Mohun Bagan Super Giant a defeat in the AFC Champions League Two in Kolkata on Tuesday. The home side looked more threatening in the second half after the introduction of Jamie McLaren, but failed to find the back of the net.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Highlights: Alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa will also represent India in the AFC Champions League 2 this season. They will face Al-Zawraa on Wednesday.
16 September 2025 at 21:14 IST
Mohun Bagan have started their AFC Champions League Two campaign on a losing note. A goal from Ahal FK's Annayev proves to be enough as the Turkmenistan side leaves the field with three points.
16 September 2025 at 21:07 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Not much time left, 91'
Six minute has been added.
16 September 2025 at 21:06 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Alberto Rodriguez is shown a yellow card, 91'
Alberto Rodriguez blocks the path of Mirzoyev and the refree cautions him.
16 September 2025 at 21:05 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Time is running out for the Mariners, 89'
Ahal FK have a corner and they are in no hurry to take it.
16 September 2025 at 21:02 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Ahal FK have the lead, 84'
Annayev makes it 1-0 for Ahal FK. Gurbanberdiyev finds Annayev inside the box and lays off a wonderful ball. The latter makes room and shoots it past Vishal Kaith from a tight angle.
16 September 2025 at 20:58 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Another chance for home side, 81'
Robson floats a delightful ball for Sahal, who controls it well. The midfielder takes a shot and it is well past the Ahal goal.
16 September 2025 at 20:56 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Tired legs have started to open up the game, 80'
Both teams have introduced some fresh legs and the game is opening up.
16 September 2025 at 20:49 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Jamie McLaren has been the difference so far
McLaren has combined up with Cummings quite well and has threatened to take the game away for the Mariners.
16 September 2025 at 20:47 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Change for the Mariners, 71'
Robson and Subhasish Bose come into the pitch for Liston and Abhishek.
16 September 2025 at 20:45 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Jamie McLaren has looked lively, 69'
Jason Cummings lays off brilliantly for Jamie McLaren. The forward tries to slot it past the keeper, but the Ahal FK custodian pushes the ball with his leg.
16 September 2025 at 20:43 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Another chance gets begging, 67'
Jamie McLaren wrestles with an Ahal FK defender and pushes the ball behind for Jason Cummings. The Australian launches a shot but there is no power and it hardly troubles the Ahal custodian.
16 September 2025 at 20:40 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Changes for the visitors, 64'
Annayev makes way for Hojamammedov for Ahal FK.
16 September 2025 at 20:36 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: james McLaren almost makes it through, 59'
James McLaren gets the Ahal FK goalkeeper alone and tries to slot the ball into the far corner. But Berdiyev puts his leg into the line to save them from danger. The goal wouldn't have counted as the linesman flagged it for offside.
16 September 2025 at 20:33 IST
Anirudh Thapa and James McLaren come in for Kiyan Nasiri and Deepak Tangri.
16 September 2025 at 20:31 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Ahal FK have siezed possession, 55'
A delicious cross from Abdyrahmanov sends the Mariners' defence into a fumble. But Rodriguez rises high to clear the danger.
16 September 2025 at 20:25 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan have started the second half on a positive note, 49'
Jason Cummings surges through the Ahal FK penalty box and tries to lay an intelligent through for Sahal. But the weight on the ball doesn't allow any MBSG players to get on it.
16 September 2025 at 20:18 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK live score: 2nd half to resume shortly
What changes will Mohun Bagan make in the second half?
16 September 2025 at 20:04 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK live score: It's half time in Kolkata
Ahal FK have dominated the game in the first half but have failed to breach the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defence. The Mariners need to come up with a better plan in the 2nd half.
16 September 2025 at 20:03 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK live score: Mohun bagan have the first booking of the match, 45'
Tom Aldres is shown a yellow card for a foul on an Ahal FK player.
16 September 2025 at 20:00 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Halftime looming ahead, 43'
Ahal FK captain Tagayev nutmegs Tom Aldred and tries to get through the Mohun Bagan defence. But he fails to weave his magic.
16 September 2025 at 19:54 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: A rare chance for Mohun Bagan, 36'
Jason Cummings gets the ball and surges through to the penalty box. He makes some room and tries to curl it but his shot sails over the bar.
16 September 2025 at 19:52 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan survive a scare, 33'
A Berenov cross completely terrorises the Mariners' defence. The defenders fail to clearly, and the flight of the ball catches Vishal Kaith off guard. But the ball hits the crossbar and the home side heaves a sigh of relief.
16 September 2025 at 19:45 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Liston Colaco has been wasteful, 28'
Liston Colaco isn't into the game much and has easily been very predictable on the left side.
16 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mariners are backed by vociferous crowd
A good number of Mohun Bagan supporters are at the Salt Lake Stadium to cheer for their favourite team.
16 September 2025 at 19:40 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Ahal FK have dominated midfield, 22'
The likes of Jason Cummings and other attacking players haven't had much service from the midfielders
16 September 2025 at 19:36 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mariners need to be strong from setpieces, 19'
Kiyan Nasiri floats a corner, but it hardly creates any problem for the visitors. The home side needs to hit the ground running.
16 September 2025 at 19:33 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: It has all been Ahal FK so far, 17'
Ahal FK have kept the Mohun Bagan defenders on their toes and have been pressing hard for an opener.
16 September 2025 at 19:32 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan almost had a chance, 15'
Kiyan Nasiri gets past his marker and lays the ball for Cummings. But Australian fails to get down to the bal,l and it falls to Tangri. But the Mariners midfielder's shot gets blocked.
16 September 2025 at 19:28 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Ahal trying to ramp up thye pressure, 10'
Another attack tries to build for the visitors. An Ahal FK player almost goes through the Mohun Bagan defence but a timely clearance from Deepak Tangri averts the danger.
16 September 2025 at 19:25 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan searching for an early goal, 8'
Liston Colaco tries to put pressure from the left wing, but Ahal FK defence clears the danger without any fuss.
16 September 2025 at 19:23 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: A bit of mixed start, 6'
Jason Cummings tries to surge in through the left flank, but the ball is cleared by the Ahal FK defence
16 September 2025 at 19:19 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Match kicks off
Mohun Bagan vs Ahal has kicked off in Kolkata.
16 September 2025 at 19:03 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mariners started their campaign with Durand Cup
Mohun Bagan Super Giant lost to archrival East Bengal in the Durand Cup quarterfinal last month.
16 September 2025 at 19:02 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: AFC CHampions League 2 live streaming
The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Ahal FK match will be available on the FanCode app and website.
16 September 2025 at 18:58 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Ahal FK starting lineup
Ahal FK: Berdiyev (GK); Gurgenov, Bashimov, Orazov, Rahmanov, Abdyrahmanov; Tovakelov, Annayev, Berenov; Tagayev (C), Mirzoyev.
16 September 2025 at 18:57 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan announce their team
16 September 2025 at 19:05 IST
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 Live Score: Mohun Bagan seek a winning start
Hello and Welcome to the Live Blog of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Ahal FK, AFC Champions League 2 clash! Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Turkmenistan's Ahal FK in an AFC Champions League 2 encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.