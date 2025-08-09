Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 In India?

Mohun Bagan to take on Diamond Harbour FC in Durand Cup | Image: mohunbagansg/X

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Diamond Harbour FC in a Durand Cup Group B fixture at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday. The Mariners need to ensure they don't lose against Diamond Harbour to ensure a quarterfinal place after Punjab FC lost to Bodoland FC in a Group D fixture.

Mohun Bagan have shown their supremacy and have won both their fixtures in the Durand Cup. But Diamond Harbour's goal scoring prowess has been quite evident and they will be eager to put their dominance.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 Match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Diamond Harbour FC will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Diamond Harbour FC will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. Matches can be viewed on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Diamond Harbour FC Durand Cup 2025 match in India?