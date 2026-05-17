Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: Kolkata Derby Head To Head Record Ahead Of ISL 2025-26 Potential Title Showdown

History beckons East Bengal ahead of the much-anticipated Kolkata derby. The Red and Gold Brigade will take on archrivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant in what could emerge as a potential Indian Super League 2025-26 title decider. The result of the match can swing both ways, but it is East Bengal which knows the importance of this clash, having not lifted the ISL title since its inception so far.

Kolkata Derby To Decide ISL Title

All roads will lead to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, and given the importance of this decade-old clash, it is likely to be a full house. East Bengal do hold a slight advantage over their archrival, having a superior goal difference over the Green and Maroons. But with Head To Head being the primary factor, the derby is likely to decide the ISL title. If the Red and Golds get all three points, they could very well lay one hand on the trophy. East Bengal will then reach 25 points and if the Mariners go on to win their remaining fixture, they will eventually reach 25, but it won't matter due to East Bengal holding a much better GD.

But if the match ends in a draw, the title will then be decided on the final match day. East Bengal are scheduled to face off against Inter Kashi, while Mohun Bagan will take on Sporting Delhi on May 21.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Head To Head Record

Played - 400, Mohun Bagan - 131, East Bengal - 141, Draw - 128

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Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Head To Head Record In ISL

Played - 10, Mohun Bagan - 9, East Bengal - 0, Draw - 1

The Mohun bagan vs East bengal ISL Kolkata derby will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.