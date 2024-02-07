Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Spanish attacker Iker Guarrotxena

Guarrotxena joins Mumbai City on deadline day and will wear the number 34 shirt for the Islanders.

Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC | Image:ISL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Iker Guarrotxena. The Spanish attacker joins the Islanders on a short-term contract that will see him don the sky blue until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Hailing from the famous footballing city of Bilbao, Guarrotxena joined Athletic Bilbao at the age of 9 and played close to a 100 games for Bilbao Athletic – the club’s ‘B’ side. Guarrotxena comes from a footballing family and is the nephew of Endika Guarrotxena, an Athletic Bilbao icon.

Following his time at Bilbao Athletic, Guarrotxena turned out for the likes of CD Mirandés, in the Spanish second tier, and UD Logrones in the Spanish third-tier where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 goals which helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

The well-traveled Spaniard has enjoyed a career that has seen him play close to 350 games at the highest levels in club football, including representing clubs in Poland (Pogoń Szczecin), Greece (Volos) and Australia (Western United) before moving to India in 2022 to join FC Goa. The Spaniard scored 11 goals in 20 appearances in the 2022-23 Indian Super League before he moved back home to join Real Murcia, making 10 appearances in the Primera Federación, Spain’s third-tier football league.

Guarrotxena joins Mumbai City on deadline day and will wear the number 34 shirt for the Islanders.

Iker Guarrotxena said:

“I am delighted to be back in India and in the Indian Super League. Mumbai City FC have always been one of the best teams in the competition and it is an honour to join a club who set very high standards on and off the pitch. Mumbai City have a history of success, and I hope to be able to contribute to that in my own way in my time here. I can’t wait to get to Mumbai and link up with my new teammates and our fans.”

Petr Kratky, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC, said:

“We're happy to have Iker join us at Mumbai City. He's a fantastic player with the right mindset, physical abilities, and skills that complement our playing squad. Iker has already had a taste of the Indian Super League, which influenced our decision positively. I'm looking forward to having him in our squad for the second part of the season.”

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:10 IST

