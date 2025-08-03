Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Namdhari 4-2 IAFFT at Full-time

Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group A Match Updates. | Image: X/@thedurandcup

The Durand Cup 2025 game between Namdhari FC and the Indian Airforce FT ended in a 4-2 victory for the former, despite being down to 10 men in the second half. There were expectations that IAFFT could pull off an upset, especially since they managed to take a lead in the very early parts of the game and they started the game well. However, that turned out to be the highest point of the game for them as they conceded 4 goals thereafter and only managed to score a second in return, that too after they were down to 10 men and the game was done and dusted.