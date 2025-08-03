Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Namdhari 4-2 IAFFT at Full-time

The Durand Cup 2025 game between Namdhari FC and the Indian Airforce FT ended in a 4-2 victory for the former, despite being down to 10 men in the second half. There were expectations that IAFFT could pull off an upset, especially since they managed to take a lead in the very early parts of the game and they started the game well. However, that turned out to be the highest point of the game for them as they conceded 4 goals thereafter and only managed to score a second in return, that too after they were down to 10 men and the game was done and dusted.
Samuel gave IAFFT the goal early on but with about 10 minutes left in the first half, Namdhari got a penalty and Cledson Degol equalised for them. Aman then gave them the lead before the half ended and come the second half, they managed two more goals from Dharampreet and Lotjem, meaning they were 4-1 up with around 20 minutes to go. A red card gave IAFFT some hope and they did manage to pull one goal back but ended up losing the game 4-2.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: And that is the end of the match, with Namdhari winning 4-2. The result was elementary once they were 4-1 up, even with the red card giving IAFFT a ray of hope.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: We are going to have a total of 6 minutes added on. Can anyone find another goal in these next few minutes?
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: This has been a very open game and even now both teams are finding chances to move forward with pace.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: And now suddenly the hunter has become the hunted. IAFFT are looking for a goal but time isn't their friend - we are well into the 84th minute!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: GOAL! Is there a twist in the tale? A ricocheted clearnace falls into Sankit's path and he prods it past the goalkeeper. Given Namdhari are down to 10 men, is some sort of comeback possible?
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: GOAL! Lotjem gets a fourth, finishing off a move started by Cledsen who dribbes well and then sets him up with a nice cutback, which is met by a thumping left-foot finish. Game over now for sure!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Any hopes of an IAFFT comeback seem less now. Namdhari are attacking even with a two goal lead and are eyeing a fourth goal!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: GOAL! Dharampreet caps a nice team move which saw him being fed a nice cut-back cross inside the box with a good first-touch finish from close range. Surely that is game over now.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: The second half has been a troubling one for the IAFFT, who have had no answer to the waves of attacks coming their way.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: The early goings have been all Namdhari. IAFFT have been largely pinned back in their own half and they have defended deep.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: And we are back underway for this Durand Cup 2025 fixture. IAFFT will hope to find a way back into the game whereas Namdhari will want to seal all 3 points.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: An action-packed half comes to a close. IAFFT led through an early goal but Namdhari are ahead thanks to a penalty and a bit of sloppy goalkeeping.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Namdhari lead thanks to an absolute goalkeeping howler! Aman goes for a hopeful shot that is hit straight at goalkeeper Shibin, who makes a hash of a basic shot and lets it creep under him. Oh dear.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: GOAL! Calm as you like from Cledson Degol. He take a slightly long run-up but coolly slots it into the bottom right corner with the goalkeeper diving the other way. The way it was hit, even if the GK guessed right it would not have mattered.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Oh this is a golden chance! A foul from Aman Khan inside the box leads to a penalty being given by the referee.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: It will be frustrating times for Namdhari FC fans. The team will string together a few good passes and then the moves just break down. Rinse and repeat through most of the half.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: 30 minutes in and the scoreline remains unchanged. And we dare say that IAFFT have been the better side of the half so far.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: We are halfway into the first half and Namdhari have been pushing hard for an equaliser. No luck as of now though.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: What is amazing is that the Air Force side are not content sitting on a one goal lead. They are probing and looking for a second.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: GOAL! This was coming. Samuel tried to cross from the left but his attempt was blocked; the rebound falls to him and he thunders in a shot from a tight angle but which leaves goalkeeper Niraj with no chance. The Forces are ahead!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: IAFFT have a go from distance and the shot is well-hit but Namdhari's 'keeper saves well!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: The match is underway and the teams look geared up to give their all!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Hear from Namdhari FC's coach ahead of their crucial Durand Cup 2025 match.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Gentle reminder that this Group A match has plenty of stakes - Namdhari FC are level on points with East Bengal (3). But IAFFT have a point and 2 matches to play so a win can keep them in contention too.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: The teams Namdhari FC and IAFFT have both arrived in the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: We are less than half an hour away from kick-off, and the excitement is palpable.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Ahead of the Durand Cup 2025 match, hear what IAFFT's head coach has to say about their huge game.
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: The Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Durand Cup 2025 match takes place in Kolkata, and it is fair to say the city of joy is ready for the match!
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Namdhari FC began their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with a win, although it is fair to say it was a hard-earned victory. Can they add another win to their column?
Namdhari FC vs Indian Airforce FT Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Durand Cup 2025 live action for the match featuring Namdhari FC.