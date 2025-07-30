Durand Cup 2025, Group A, Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights: Namdhari 2-0 South United at Full Time

Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights: South United took on Namdhari FC in a Group A fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday which saw the latter side run out 2-0 winners. For a large part of the match, there seemed a good chance that the game would end goalless as neither side was able to break the deadlock. Both teams tried their best but a first goal seemed unlikely to come. However, all that changed in the 78th minute.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights: Namdhari FC were given the lead thanks to a nice finish from Bhupinder Singh and just a few minutes later it was forward Cledson who wrapped up the result with a clever finish. South United were largely resolute in defence but they were unable to hang on towards the end.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: A game that looked set for a goalless draw came alive late on as Namdhari scored twice in quick succession to end the match with all 3 points.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: We are into added time but this is surely academic at this point. Namdhari are cruising now.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: GOAL! Cledson scores his first goal of the tournament with a clever finish from inside the box and that is surely game, set and match.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: GOAL! Bhupinder Singh breaks the deadlock at last and could have potentially scored the winner here. My my. History for Namdhari as this is their first-ever goal in the Durand Cup.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: The attacking play has improved to a degree, but there are no signs of the goal drought in this match ending any time soon. That is, admittedly, down to some good goalkeeping too.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: It has been a plodding half and we are now into the last 20 minutes of the game. Can any team find a goal soon? Subs have been made but little impact so far.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: We are now past the hour mark and the game remains goalless as of this writing. Not a lot to talk about as far as attacking attempts go.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Oh dear, a good chance is squandered. South United's forward manages to get a shot off from a decent area but it flies way over the crossbar.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: The match has lacked a spark for the longest time and that sadly has not changed all that much during the half-time break.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: And the second half has started. Wonder if any side can try finding a winner in this half…
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: As expected, the match is goalless at half-time. A lack of clear cut chances from either sides results in a lack of goals.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Just the 2 minutes to be added on right now. Not a lot of stoppages in this half…
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Neither side has come close to finding the back of the net at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in this half.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: At this point no team is looking to actually keep possession in a controlled manner. One-touch passes, and a lot of long balls are what's dominating right now. Not that it has yielded any goals…
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: The first 30 minutes are in the books and there is no one clear winner in this case. Both teams seem to have lost a little steam as of now.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Early signs suggest this match is going to be a bit on the pedestrian side. Neither team seems to have the consistent attacking play to trouble the other so far.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: The game is now becoming more open and that could work in Namdhari's favour, as they are dominating possession so far.
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Namdhari player Aatma goes for a long range shot and manages to draw a decent save from South United's 'keeper Sunil Singh.
Namdhari and South United have been attacking from the first whistle! Good start as both sides have been battling it out to gain possession.
Kick Off commences as the first half commences in Kolkata NAM and SUFC eye glory in the group stage match.
We are just minutes away from the action and players of both sides can be seen warming up for the big game at the Kishore Bharati Kriangan.
Starting XI for the Namdhari FC and South United FC have been officially announced!
Namdhari FC vs South United FC Live Score: Below we can see a nice little video of the teams arriving in the ground ahead of the match.
The live telecast of the Namdhari FC vs South United FC Durand Cup match will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 7 PM IST.
South United have lost to East Bengal and played out a 3-3 draw with the Indian Air Force FT. They will try to lodge their first win against Namdhari FC.
Namdhari FC will kick off their Durand Cup campaign against South United FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.