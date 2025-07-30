Durand Cup 2025, Group A, Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights: Namdhari 2-0 South United at Full Time

Namdhari FC to face South United FC in the Durand Cup | Image: thedurandcup/X

Namdhari FC vs South United FC Highlights: South United took on Namdhari FC in a Group A fixture at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday which saw the latter side run out 2-0 winners. For a large part of the match, there seemed a good chance that the game would end goalless as neither side was able to break the deadlock. Both teams tried their best but a first goal seemed unlikely to come. However, all that changed in the 78th minute.