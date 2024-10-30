Published 12:26 IST, October 30th 2024
Napoli Passes a Big Test of Its Serie a Leadership With 2-0 Win at AC Milan
Antonio Conte’s Napoli passed a big test of its Serie A leadership with a 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday.Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals at the San Siro and Napoli opened up a seven-point lead over defending champion Inter Milan, which visits Empoli on Wednesday.
S.S.C Napoli | Image: AP
