Published 12:26 IST, October 30th 2024

Napoli Passes a Big Test of Its Serie a Leadership With 2-0 Win at AC Milan

Antonio Conte’s Napoli passed a big test of its Serie A leadership with a 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday.Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored first-half goals at the San Siro and Napoli opened up a seven-point lead over defending champion Inter Milan, which visits Empoli on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
S.S.C Napoli
S.S.C Napoli | Image: AP
