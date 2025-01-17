Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Arrives In Paris To Undergo Medicals Ahead Of Joining Paris Saint Germain

Napoli star Khvica Kvaratskhelia recently made it clear that he does not want to stay in the Italian club Napoli anymore as the rumours of him joining French giants Paris Saint Germain grew larger and larger. It has now all been confirmed that Kvarastskhelia is joining Paris Saint Germain after he was seen saying goodbye at the mural for Diego Maradona. He is now in Paris, as he is all set to get his medical done ahead of his move to PSG. He was nicknamed “Kvaradona” by Napoli fans during his time for the club.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia In Paris Ahead Of Medical For PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was set to undergo a medical with Paris Saint-Germain on Friday ahead of his expected transfer to the 12-time French champions.

French media including L’Equipe and RMC reported that the 23-year-old Georgia forward plans to sign a contract upon completion of the medical.

On Thursday, Kvaratskhelia posted a farewell video to Napoli fans, who had affectionately nicknamed him “Kvaradona” in homage to late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, the club’s greatest-ever player.

Kvaratskhelia starred in Napoli’s Serie A title-winning team in 2023.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Mbappe's Replacement In PSG?

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed last Saturday that Kvaratskhelia requested a move.

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the offseason and adding a dynamic player like Kvaratskhelia would provide some punch to its attack. He’s both a scorer and skilful provider with speed and dribbling ability.

He scored 30 goals in 107 games overall for Napoli and had great chemistry with striker Victor Osimhen during the title-winning campaign — which ended a 33-year wait for the Serie A title, with Maradona starring in that 1990 team.