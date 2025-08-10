Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Real Kashmir FC Beat Neroca FC 3-1, Move Closer To Quarterfinal

Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Riding on goals from Salam Ranjan Singh, Tareck and M. Mbengue, Real Kashmir have defeated Neroca FC 3-1 and have moved to the top of Group F in the Durand Cup. Real Kashmir haven't qualified for the Durand Cup quarters and everything depends on the Indian Navy who take on Trau FC in the last game.
Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Neroca FC are already out of contention with two draws against Trau FC and Indian Navy FT and ended the Durand Cup 2025 with no wins in their kitty.
Riding on goals from Salam Ranjan Singh, Tareck and M. Mbengue Real Kashmir have defeated Neroca FC 3-1 and have moved to the top of Group F in the Durand Cup.
Harrison bursts into the penalty box and gets past a couple of players before launching a wayward shot towards the goal.
Salam Ranjan Singh takes a shot towards the goal and a deflection leads the ball to Mbengue. The Substitute takes a touch, controls the ball and blats it into the net.
Rohen delivers a free kick and Toure flicks it to Tareck. The Russian international thumps a shot in the left far corner to restore Real Kashmir's lead in Manipur.
Lucas heads it home from a corner to restore parity from Neroca FC in Manipur
Sessegnon plays down a ball to Asrar on the right but the latter launches his shot, which sails over the bar.
Asrar receives a brilliant ball from the right and he has a whole lot of time to stelle it, but his shot flies over the bar.
Neroca will look for that equaliser in the second half.
Real Kashmir have ended the first half on top courtesy of a goal from Salam Ranjan Singh.
Kinesh has been brandished a yellow card for a shove on a Real Kahsmir FC player
Two minutes to go for the break.
Haider Yusuf plays a through ball to Sessgnon and the player launches a cross, but no Real Kashmir players are present to convert it.
David gets past one man and tries to launch a counter but is brought down and Neroca FC have a freekick on the left wing.
An unmarked Salam Ranjan Singh controls a ball from the corner beautifully and blasts it into the net past the Neroca keeper.
Tareck tries to blaze past Rohit and the latter brings him down illegally.
Saphaba dribbles down past two players and lays off a low cross, but Arun's shot misses the target by a whisker.
Sessegnon lays off the ball forward but Real Kashmir fail to capitalise on the occasion.
A lot of permutaion and combination will come into equatipon shoulld any of the teams fail to win this match.
Real Kashmir give away the ball and Harrison surges forward with the ball only to see the ball being cleared by the defence.
The Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
To secure a place in the quarters, Real Kashmir need to win as two teams are already on six points and they can still qualify as group winners should Indian Navy FT lose to Trau FC.
With an eye on a place in the quarterfinal, Real Kashrim will take on Neroca FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Sunday. The match will start at 4 PM IST.