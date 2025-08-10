Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Real Kashmir FC Beat Neroca FC 3-1, Move Closer To Quarterfinal

TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium | Image: thedurandcup/X

Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Riding on goals from Salam Ranjan Singh, Tareck and M. Mbengue, Real Kashmir have defeated Neroca FC 3-1 and have moved to the top of Group F in the Durand Cup. Real Kashmir haven't qualified for the Durand Cup quarters and everything depends on the Indian Navy who take on Trau FC in the last game.

Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Highlights: Neroca FC are already out of contention with two draws against Trau FC and Indian Navy FT and ended the Durand Cup 2025 with no wins in their kitty.

10 August 2025 at 18:42 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir FC beat Neroca FC 3-1 Riding on goals from Salam Ranjan Singh, Tareck and M. Mbengue Real Kashmir have defeated Neroca FC 3-1 and have moved to the top of Group F in the Durand Cup.

10 August 2025 at 17:54 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Harrison almost scores Harrison bursts into the penalty box and gets past a couple of players before launching a wayward shot towards the goal.

10 August 2025 at 17:44 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir extend their lead Salam Ranjan Singh takes a shot towards the goal and a deflection leads the ball to Mbengue. The Substitute takes a touch, controls the ball and blats it into the net.

10 August 2025 at 17:32 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir Double their lead Rohen delivers a free kick and Toure flicks it to Tareck. The Russian international thumps a shot in the left far corner to restore Real Kashmir's lead in Manipur.

10 August 2025 at 17:28 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Neroca FC equalise Lucas heads it home from a corner to restore parity from Neroca FC in Manipur

10 August 2025 at 17:24 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: End to end stuff Sessegnon plays down a ball to Asrar on the right but the latter launches his shot, which sails over the bar.

10 August 2025 at 17:21 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir miss a golden chance Asrar receives a brilliant ball from the right and he has a whole lot of time to stelle it, but his shot flies over the bar.

10 August 2025 at 17:18 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Second half has kicked off Neroca will look for that equaliser in the second half.

10 August 2025 at 16:51 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir lead at the break Real Kashmir have ended the first half on top courtesy of a goal from Salam Ranjan Singh.

10 August 2025 at 16:50 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Kinesh is given a yellow card Kinesh has been brandished a yellow card for a shove on a Real Kahsmir FC player

10 August 2025 at 16:44 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Haltime looming ahead Two minutes to go for the break.

10 August 2025 at 18:01 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir are creating chances Haider Yusuf plays a through ball to Sessgnon and the player launches a cross, but no Real Kashmir players are present to convert it.

10 August 2025 at 16:39 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: David gets fouled David gets past one man and tries to launch a counter but is brought down and Neroca FC have a freekick on the left wing.

10 August 2025 at 18:01 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir take the lead An unmarked Salam Ranjan Singh controls a ball from the corner beautifully and blasts it into the net past the Neroca keeper.

10 August 2025 at 16:31 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Yellow card for Rohit Tareck tries to blaze past Rohit and the latter brings him down illegally.

10 August 2025 at 16:23 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Neroca come close again Saphaba dribbles down past two players and lays off a low cross, but Arun's shot misses the target by a whisker.

10 August 2025 at 16:20 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir threatening Sessegnon lays off the ball forward but Real Kashmir fail to capitalise on the occasion.

10 August 2025 at 16:15 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Group F is still open A lot of permutaion and combination will come into equatipon shoulld any of the teams fail to win this match.

10 August 2025 at 16:10 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Neroca FC pushing for an early equaliser Real Kashmir give away the ball and Harrison surges forward with the ball only to see the ball being cleared by the defence.

10 August 2025 at 16:03 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Lineups Announced

10 August 2025 at 15:24 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Durand Cup live streaming The Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup match will be televised live on Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

10 August 2025 at 15:23 IST Neroca FC Vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup Group F Live Score: Real Kashmir need to win at any cost To secure a place in the quarters, Real Kashmir need to win as two teams are already on six points and they can still qualify as group winners should Indian Navy FT lose to Trau FC.