Published 23:44 IST, October 7th 2024

Netherlands star Johan Neeskens, who played in 2 World Cup finals, dies at age 73

Johan Neeskens, one of the midfield stars of the Netherlands' “Clockwork Orange” teams of the 1970s alongside Johan Cruyff, has died. He was 73.The Dutch soccer association KNVB said Monday that Neeskens died the previous day in Algeria, where he was taking part in a coaching project it organized.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netherlands star Johan Neeskens, who played in 2 World Cup finals, dies at age 73 | Image: AP
23:44 IST, October 7th 2024