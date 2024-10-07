Published 23:44 IST, October 7th 2024
Netherlands star Johan Neeskens, who played in 2 World Cup finals, dies at age 73
Johan Neeskens, one of the midfield stars of the Netherlands' “Clockwork Orange” teams of the 1970s alongside Johan Cruyff, has died. He was 73.The Dutch soccer association KNVB said Monday that Neeskens died the previous day in Algeria, where he was taking part in a coaching project it organized.
