Neymar Ends 981-Day Injury Absence With Emotional Brazil Return, Heartfelt Four Word Post Breaks Internet

Neymar has made his much-anticipated return in Brazil's 3-0 win over Scotland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 fixture at Miami Stadium. Neymar ruled out for Brazil's first two games, but the former FC Barcelona and PSG star returned on football's biggest stage after a 981-day exile due to persistent injury issues.

Neymar Posts Powerful Message After Injury Return

Neymar was brought on at the stroke of the 75th minute as he replaced Matheus Cunha on the pitch. His selection in the World Cup squad attracted a lot of criticism after Carlo Ancelotti decided to pick him in the final World Cup squad. With Brazil qualifying for the knockouts, Neymar's return will be a massive boost for the five-time World champions.

After the match, Neymar took to social media to post a powerful message, "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE."

The 34-year-old remains Brazil's all-time top goal scorer and he was visibly emotional after his much-awaited return for the Selecao. Once dubbed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's successor, Neymar's career has been frequently derailed by his persistent injury problems.

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Neymar insisted it was a mix of emotions after he came on the pitch.

“It was a mix of emotions when I came on, because it had been a long time away from the national team. Thank God everything went well and I was able to return.”

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