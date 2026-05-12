Neymar Headlines Brazil's Preliminary Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026, Chelsea Sensation Estevao Excluded

Carlo Ancelotti has included Neymar in Brazil's preliminary squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Neymar's international career potentially hit a roadblock after the former FC Barcelona star had not been picked in Brazil's recent squads. But his recent encouraging performances have led to the revival of his Brazil career, as it seems.

In other notable absentees, Estevao has not been selected in the pre-liminary squad. The Chelsea star sustained an injury during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United and later had to be substituted just at the stroke of the 16th minute. It was later revealed that the youngster was ruled out of the season due to a grade four hamstring injury.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been impressive and has been a vital catalyst in Michael Carrick's team's upturn in form. Veteran defender Thiago Silva is also a part of the squad while Arsenal defender Gabriel has also found his place. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha are expected to be named in the main squad too.

Brazil Preliminary Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), John (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Miguel (Palmeiras).

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Defenders

Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Porto), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Lo Pereira (Flamengo), Ibez (Al-Ahli), Alexsandro (Lille), Fabrcio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Beraldo (PSG), Vitor Reis (Girona), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Wesley (Roma), Danilo (Flamengo), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Vitinho (Botafogo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).

Midfielders

Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray), João Gomes (Wolves), Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro).

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