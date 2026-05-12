Neymar Headlines Brazil's Preliminary Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026, Chelsea Sensation Estevao Excluded
Carlo Ancelotti has picked Neymar as the former Real Madrid manager, announced the preliminary Brazil squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Carlo Ancelotti has included Neymar in Brazil's preliminary squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Neymar's international career potentially hit a roadblock after the former FC Barcelona star had not been picked in Brazil's recent squads. But his recent encouraging performances have led to the revival of his Brazil career, as it seems.
In other notable absentees, Estevao has not been selected in the pre-liminary squad. The Chelsea star sustained an injury during the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United and later had to be substituted just at the stroke of the 16th minute. It was later revealed that the youngster was ruled out of the season due to a grade four hamstring injury.
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been impressive and has been a vital catalyst in Michael Carrick's team's upturn in form. Veteran defender Thiago Silva is also a part of the squad while Arsenal defender Gabriel has also found his place. Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha are expected to be named in the main squad too.
Brazil Preliminary Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026
Goalkeepers
Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), John (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Miguel (Palmeiras).
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Defenders
Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Porto), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Gleison Bremer (Juventus), Lo Pereira (Flamengo), Ibez (Al-Ahli), Alexsandro (Lille), Fabrcio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Beraldo (PSG), Vitor Reis (Girona), Murillo (Nottingham Forest), Wesley (Roma), Danilo (Flamengo), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Vitinho (Botafogo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).
Midfielders
Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray), João Gomes (Wolves), Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Joelinton (Newcastle United), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro).
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Forwards
Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Estevao (Chelsea), Rayan (Bournemouth), Antony (Real Betis), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro).