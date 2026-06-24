Neymar to Miss 2026 FIFA World Cup Clash vs Scotland? Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti Keeps Card Close to Chest

FIFA World Cup 2026: There is little to no doubt that Neymar is fit but there is a huge question mark over his participation in the game against Scotland. What is understood is that he is available, but there is no certainty over his participation. Brazilian coach Carlo Ancelotti remained tight-lipped on whether the forward will feature in Miami after recovering from a calf injury.

'Even if he doesn't play…'

"Neymar is available," Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team."

"I've really got to know him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said.

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"I'm very happy with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger players. He is doing very well."

When asked about whether he would be starting or not, Ancelotti sounded positive without confirming.

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He smiled and said, “He’d last 90 minutes even if he walked the whole game.”

Then added, “Jokes aside, he’s totally fine. Had a great session, trained really well.”

Can Neymar Find Form?