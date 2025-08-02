NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hattrick Helps NorthEast United FC Clinch 3-1 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United sealed all three points from their opening match of the Durand Cup 2025. The Highlanders clinched a dominating 3-1 victory over the Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, on Saturday, August 2nd.
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The referee has blown the final whistle, and NorthEast United clinched a dominating 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025. FT. NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The fourth referee has given eight minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play. 90' NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Mohammed Amir scored a consolation goal for the Malaysian Armed Forces in the 88th minute of the match. 88' NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United's Spanish attacker Jairo Samperio took a long-range shot outside the box. Unluckily, it hit the crossbar, or else it had the potential to give the Highlanders a four-goal lead in the game. 79' NEUFC 3-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Finally, Alaaeddine Ajaraie got his hat-trick after a quality finish in the 70th minute. A stunning left-footed shot from Ajaraie helped the Highlanders take control of the match. 70' NEUFC 3-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United came close to scoring their third goal of the game. However, Ajaraie's effort was brilliantly saved by the Malaysian goalie. 67' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Malaysian Armed Forces have come close two times in the last ten minutes, but they lacked finishing skills. Northeast United FC players have made some mistakes in the midfield, which gave the Malaysian side to out threat on the hosts. Currently, the Highlanders are focusing on the counterattack. 65' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: It's been 10 minutes into the second half, and the NorthEast United players continue to keep more possession against Malaysian Armed Forces. 55' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: After NEUFC dominated the first half, they would aim to capitalize on it in the second half. ATMFA, on the other hand, aim for a comeback in the remaining game.
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The first half ended, and it's the NorthEast United who are leading the game by two goals, all thanks to Alaaeddine Ajaraie's brace. The first half was all about the defending champions, NorthEast United. HT. NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The fourth referee has given two minutes of added time in the first half. 45' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United are dominating over the Malaysian Armed Forces in Shillong. The Highlanders have taken full control of the match in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025. If NorthEast continue to play like this, it won't be long before Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets his hat-trick in the ongoing fixture. 40' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Ajaraie got his second goal of the match after a cheeky play from Jithin inside Malaysian Armed Forces' box. The Highlanders have taken full control of the match. 29' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast didn't take much time to take the lead in the game. In the 22nd minute, Ajaraie came in swiftly after a sluggish defense from the opponents and got the back of the net. 22' NEUFC 1-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: In the first 15 minutes of the match, it has all been the NorthEast United, dominating over the Malaysian Armed Forces at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. 15' NEUFC 0-0 MAFFT
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: We are underway in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025 between Northeast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces.
The Durand Cup match between Northeast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces will kick off at 7 PM IST on Saturday.
NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final to lift their first trophy last season.
Defending champions NorthEast United FC will host Malaysian Armed Forces in a Durand Cup Group E fixture in Shillong.