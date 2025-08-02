Republic World
  • NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hattrick Helps NorthEast United FC Clinch 3-1 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 2 August 2025 at 21:05 IST

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United sealed all three points from their opening match of the Durand Cup 2025. The Highlanders clinched a dominating 3-1 victory over the Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, on Saturday, August 2nd.

Live Blog

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's stunning hat-trick helped NorthEast United to kick off their voyage in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 on a good note. The Highlanders have dominated the game from the very first second. In the final moment of the Malaysian Armed Forces tried to take control, and that's when they scored a consolation in the 88th minute. After the final whistle, NorthEast United thrashed Malaysian Armed Forces, sealing a 3-1 win, on Saturday, August 2nd.

2 August 2025 at 20:59 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Full Time!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The referee has blown the final whistle, and NorthEast United clinched a dominating 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025. FT. NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: 8 Minutes Added Time!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The fourth referee has given eight minutes of added time after 90 minutes of play. 90' NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Malaysian Armed Forces Scores!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Mohammed Amir scored a consolation goal for the Malaysian Armed Forces in the 88th minute of the match. 88' NEUFC 3-1 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:43 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Jairo Samperio's Long Ranger hit Crossbar!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United's Spanish attacker Jairo Samperio took a long-range shot outside the box. Unluckily, it hit the crossbar, or else it had the potential to give the Highlanders a four-goal lead in the game. 79' NEUFC 3-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:31 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Hattrick!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Finally, Alaaeddine Ajaraie got his hat-trick after a quality finish in the 70th minute. A stunning left-footed shot from Ajaraie helped the Highlanders take control of the match. 70' NEUFC 3-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:29 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United Come Close

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United came close to scoring their third goal of the game. However, Ajaraie's effort was brilliantly saved by the Malaysian goalie. 67' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:22 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Malaysian Armed Forces Try To Put Pressure On NorthEast

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Malaysian Armed Forces have come close two times in the last ten minutes, but they lacked finishing skills. Northeast United FC players have made some mistakes in the midfield, which gave the Malaysian side to out threat on the hosts. Currently, the Highlanders are focusing on the counterattack. 65' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:15 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Northeast Continue To Keep Possession

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: It's been 10 minutes into the second half, and the NorthEast United players continue to keep more possession against Malaysian Armed Forces. 55' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 20:02 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Action Resumes At Shillong

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: After NEUFC dominated the first half, they would aim to capitalize on it in the second half. ATMFA, on the other hand, aim for a comeback in the remaining game.

2 August 2025 at 19:48 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Half Time!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The first half ended, and it's the NorthEast United who are leading the game by two goals, all thanks to Alaaeddine Ajaraie's brace. The first half was all about the defending champions, NorthEast United. HT. NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:46 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Two Minutes Of Added Time!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: The fourth referee has given two minutes of added time in the first half. 45' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:41 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Can Alaaeddine Ajaraie Score His Hattrick?

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United are dominating over the Malaysian Armed Forces in Shillong. The Highlanders have taken full control of the match in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025. If NorthEast continue to play like this, it won't be long before Alaaeddine Ajaraie gets his hat-trick in the ongoing fixture. 40' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:31 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: GOALLLLLLLLL!

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Ajaraie got his second goal of the match after a cheeky play from Jithin inside Malaysian Armed Forces' box. The Highlanders have taken full control of the match. 29' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:26 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United Take Lead

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast didn't take much time to take the lead in the game. In the 22nd minute, Ajaraie came in swiftly after a sluggish defense from the opponents and got the back of the net. 22' NEUFC 1-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:18 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United Dominate Over Malaysian Armed Forces

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: In the first 15 minutes of the match, it has all been the NorthEast United, dominating over the Malaysian Armed Forces at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. 15' NEUFC 0-0 MAFFT

2 August 2025 at 19:07 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Play Kicks Off

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: We are underway in the Group E fixture of the Durand Cup 2025 between Northeast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces.

2 August 2025 at 18:54 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Match to start at 7 PM

The Durand Cup match between Northeast United FC and Malaysian Armed Forces will kick off at 7 PM IST on Saturday.

2 August 2025 at 18:43 IST

Durand Cup live score: NorthEast United are the defending champion

NorthEast United defeated Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup final to lift their first trophy last season.

2 August 2025 at 18:35 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: 1 Ladakh FC played out a 1-1 draw against Tribhuvan Army FC

Siju S. opened the scoring for 1 Ladakh FC in Jamshedpur, but Niranjan Dhami's goal restored parity for Tribhuvan Army FC.

2 August 2025 at 18:31 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: Durand Cup live streaming

The live telecast of the Durand Cup will be available on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available onthe  Sony LIV app and website.

2 August 2025 at 18:28 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United name their Playing XI

2 August 2025 at 18:25 IST

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Live Score: NorthEast United to kickoff their Durand Cup campaign

Defending champions NorthEast United FC will host Malaysian Armed Forces in a Durand Cup Group E fixture in Shillong.

Published 2 August 2025 at 18:26 IST

