NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces, Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Hattrick Helps NorthEast United FC Clinch 3-1 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian armed forces Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group E Match Updates | Image: NEUtdFC/X

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: NorthEast United sealed all three points from their opening match of the Durand Cup 2025. The Highlanders clinched a dominating 3-1 victory over the Malaysian Armed Forces in the Group E fixture, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, on Saturday, August 2nd.

Northeast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces Durand Cup HIGHLIGHTS: Alaaeddine Ajaraie's stunning hat-trick helped NorthEast United to kick off their voyage in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 on a good note. The Highlanders have dominated the game from the very first second. In the final moment of the Malaysian Armed Forces tried to take control, and that's when they scored a consolation in the 88th minute. After the final whistle, NorthEast United thrashed Malaysian Armed Forces, sealing a 3-1 win, on Saturday, August 2nd.