NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: NorthEast United FC Play Out 2-2 Draw With Rangdajied United FC

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: Northeast United FC ended their Durand Cup 2025 group stage with a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United in Shillong. NorthEast United FC already were confirmed as the Group E toppers, while Rangdajied finished at the bottom with just one point in their kitty.
Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: The draw for the quarterfinals will be held after the group stage finishes on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will start from August 16.
Time is running out for NorthEast United FC who are piling up the pressure on Rangdajied United FC.
Ajaire puts through a brilliant ball for Jairo and he doesn't make any mistake, slotting the ball past the goal keeper.
Jairo sets it up for Biandika, but the latter fails to make the chance count properly.
Biakdika comes in for Thoi Singh, Alaeddine Ajaraie replaces Parthib Gogoi and Ashraf paves the way for Fredy.
Parthib is through with a good ball but Rangdajied United keeper comes out to collect the ball safely.
NorthEast United FC are trailing by one goal and will seek to level the score.
Rangdajied United have come back from one goal down and have put in two goals before the break.
Rangdajied United have doubled their lead. A free kick from Manbha gets deflected off the bar and it comes straight to Denzel, who pushes it to the empty goal.
Chema Nunez delivers a corner and Jairo manages to push it into the goal. But the Rangdajied United keeper is alert and parries it away.
Northeast United FC fail to clear the ball and the deflection comes straight to Manbha who doesn't make a mistake as he slots it past the keeper.
It's all NorthEast United FC so far as Rangdajied United are struggling to get a hold on to the ball.
Parthib Gogoi makes a run on the left flank and lays off a low pass to the penalty box. But Thoi Singh cannot get anywhere near to the ball as Rangdajied United survive a scare.
Bekey calmly pushes the valkl into the left corner and the goalkeeper cannot reach.
Thoi Singh gets through to the goal but is brought down by Danzel inside the penalty box.
Meban launches a shot from distance and it gets a deflection and just misses the goalpost for a corner.
Bekey has been everywhere and is dictating NorthEast United's tempo.
NorthEast United FC have been trying to breach the Rangdajied United efenece with long balls.
Due to their better head to head record against Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United have finished as the group E toppers.
Rangdajied United have not won a single match in the Durand Cup and will definitely fancy their chances against NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.