  NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: NorthEast United FC Play Out 2-2 Draw With Rangdajied United FC
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 11 August 2025 at 21:39 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: NorthEast United FC Play Out 2-2 Draw With Rangdajied United FC

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: NorthEast United FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Rangdajied United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Northeast United FC vs Malaysian armed forces Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group E Match Updates
Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group E Match Updates | Image: NEUtdFC/X

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: Northeast United FC ended their Durand Cup 2025 group stage with a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United in Shillong. NorthEast United FC already were confirmed as the Group E toppers, while Rangdajied finished at the bottom with just one point in their kitty.

Live Blog

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: The draw for the quarterfinals will be held after the group stage finishes on Tuesday. The quarterfinals will start from August 16.

11 August 2025 at 20:57 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United FC play out a 2-2 draw with Rangdajied United

 NorthEast United FC have ended their Durand Cup group stage with a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United FC in Shillong.

11 August 2025 at 20:50 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United FC pushing for a winner

Time is running out for NorthEast United FC who are piling up the pressure on Rangdajied United FC.

11 August 2025 at 20:44 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Northeast United FC level the score

Ajaire puts through a brilliant ball for Jairo and he doesn't make any mistake, slotting the ball past the goal keeper.

11 August 2025 at 20:29 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United FC come with all guns blazing

Jairo sets it up for Biandika, but the latter fails to make the chance count properly.

11 August 2025 at 20:23 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: changes for NorthEast United

Biakdika comes in for Thoi Singh, Alaeddine Ajaraie replaces Parthib Gogoi and Ashraf paves the way for Fredy.

11 August 2025 at 20:13 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United FC piling up pressure

Parthib is through with a good ball but Rangdajied United keeper comes out to collect the ball safely.

11 August 2025 at 20:08 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Second half kicks off

NorthEast United FC are trailing by one goal and will seek to level the score.

11 August 2025 at 19:50 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rangdajied United lead at the break

Rangdajied United have come back from one goal down and have put in two goals before the break.

11 August 2025 at 19:49 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rangdajied United double their lead

Rangdajied United have doubled their lead. A free kick from Manbha gets deflected off the bar and it comes straight to Denzel, who pushes it to the empty goal.

11 August 2025 at 19:40 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United squander another chance

Chema Nunez delivers a corner and Jairo manages to push it into the goal. But the Rangdajied United keeper is alert and parries it away.

11 August 2025 at 19:34 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rangdajied United level

Northeast United FC fail to clear the ball and the deflection comes straight to Manbha who doesn't make a mistake as he slots it past the keeper.

11 August 2025 at 19:30 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Randajied United are vyet to setlle into the game

It's all NorthEast United FC so far as Rangdajied United are struggling to get a hold on to the ball.

11 August 2025 at 19:27 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United Fc lose another chance

Parthib Gogoi makes a run on the left flank and lays off a low pass to the penalty box. But Thoi Singh cannot get anywhere near to the ball as Rangdajied United survive a scare.

11 August 2025 at 19:24 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United take the lead

Bekey calmly pushes the valkl into the left corner and the goalkeeper cannot reach.

11 August 2025 at 19:23 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United FC have a penalty

Thoi Singh gets through to the goal but is brought down by Danzel inside the penalty box.

11 August 2025 at 19:19 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Rangdajied almost score

Meban launches a shot from distance and it gets a deflection and just misses the goalpost for a corner.

11 August 2025 at 19:17 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Bekey has been influential

Bekey has been everywhere and is dictating NorthEast United's tempo.

11 August 2025 at 19:13 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Northeast United rely on long balls

NorthEast United FC have been trying to breach the Rangdajied United efenece with long balls.

11 August 2025 at 19:08 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: NorthEast United assured of a top place finish

Due to their better head to head record against Shillong Lajong, NorthEast United have finished as the group E toppers.

11 August 2025 at 19:06 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Teams announced

11 August 2025 at 18:53 IST

NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Live Score: Northeast United FC to face Rangdajied United

Rangdajied United have not won a single match in the Durand Cup and will definitely fancy their chances against NorthEast United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Published On: 11 August 2025 at 18:54 IST

Published On: 11 August 2025 at 18:54 IST