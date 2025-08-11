NorthEast United FC vs Rangdajied United FC, Durand Cup Group A Highlights: NorthEast United FC Play Out 2-2 Draw With Rangdajied United FC

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Live Score: Durand Cup 2025 Group E Match Updates | Image: NEUtdFC/X

Northeast United FC Vs Rangdajied United FC Highlights: Northeast United FC ended their Durand Cup 2025 group stage with a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United in Shillong. NorthEast United FC already were confirmed as the Group E toppers, while Rangdajied finished at the bottom with just one point in their kitty.