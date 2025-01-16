Norwich signs Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague

Norwich acquired Czech Republic winger Matěj Jurásek from Slavia Prague on Thursday to add firepower as it pushes for promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Jurásek signed a contract to June 2030 after the Championship club paid a reported fee of 6.9 million euros ($7.1 million).

Jurásek is considered a rising star of Czech soccer but has struggled to make Slavia's starting lineup. He had scored one goal this season in the domestic league and another in the Europa League.