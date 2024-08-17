Published 22:34 IST, August 17th 2024
Nottingham Forest's Danilo Carried Off With Serious Leg Injury In Team's Opening Premier League Game
Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg early in the team's opening Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Danilo's brutal injury in Notthingham Forest's opening Premier League clash against Bournemouth | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:34 IST, August 17th 2024