Published 22:34 IST, August 17th 2024

Nottingham Forest's Danilo Carried Off With Serious Leg Injury In Team's Opening Premier League Game

Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg early in the team's opening Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Danilo's brutal injury in Notthingham Forest's opening Premier League clash against Bournemouth
Danilo's brutal injury in Notthingham Forest's opening Premier League clash against Bournemouth | Image: AP
22:34 IST, August 17th 2024