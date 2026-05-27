Nuno Espírito Santo To Remain West Ham Manager Despite Premier League Relegation

West Ham is keeping manager Nuno Espirito Santo for next season despite the London club's relegation from the Premier League at the weekend.

West Ham said in a statement on Wednesday that meetings were held with the Portuguese coach following the relegation, and it was “pleased to confirm that he has expressed his continued commitment to the club, as we have to him.”

“Nuno made it very clear that he is highly motivated for the challenge of guiding West Ham United back to the top flight at the first time of asking," it said. “That must be the unquestionable goal for next season.”

As Wolverhampton manager, Nuno won the second-tier Championship with 99 points in 2018.

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West Ham was relegated on Sunday despite a 3-0 win over Leeds in the final round of games. The team got a boost in form between January and April, taking 22 points from 13 matches to pull itself out of the relegation zone. However, three defeats in the last four games allowed Tottenham to stay up at its expense.

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