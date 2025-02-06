Odisha FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Odisha FC and FC Goa meet again in the ISL as this time Odisha FC travel to Goa to take on the home team. Odisha FC and FC Goa both will be looking to take the win at the match. FC Goa are currently third in the ISL and will be looking to climb into second place ahead of Jamshedpur FC. As for Odisha, they are down in seventh but with a win can go straight into fifth place in the Indian Super League. Both teams will be poised to take home the three points.