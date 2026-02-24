Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Odisha FC will kickstart their Indian Super League campaign against Inter Kashi at Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday. After a turbulent period, the ISL has finally commenced and the curtailed league has already gained traction across the country. There have been reports of uncertainty surrounding Odisha FC's home venue but the team is all set to venture into the new season under head coach TG Purushottaman.

Inter Kashi played out a 1-1 draw with FC Goa and will fancy their chances against the Juggernauts. Odisha beat FC Goa 3-0 in the Super Cup with Lalthathanga, Diego Maurício and Puitea finding their names on the scoresheet.

Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi ISL Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC be played?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC will take place on Tuesday, February 24.

Where will the ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC take place?

The ISL fixture between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC will take place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

At what time does the ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC start?

The ISL fixture between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi ISL match?

The ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC?