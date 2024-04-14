×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:52 IST

OJ Simpson, Fallen Football Hero Acquitted of Murder in 'Trial of the Century,' Dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
O.J. Simpson
O.J. Simpson dies at 76 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

O.J. Simpson , the decorated football superstar and Hollywood actor who was acquitted of charges he killed his former wife and her friend but later found liable in a separate civil trial, has died. He was 76.

Simpson's attorney confirmed to TMZ he died Wednesday night in Las Vegas. A message posted Thursday on Simpson's official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.

Advertisement

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the statement said.

Simpson earned fame, fortune and adulation through football and show business, but his legacy was forever changed by the June 1994 knife slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Live TV coverage of his arrest after a famous slow-speed chase marked a stunning fall from grace for the sports hero.

He had seemed to transcend racial barriers as the star Trojans tailback for college football's powerful University of Southern California in the late 1960s, as a rental car ad pitchman rushing through airports in the late 1970s, and as the husband of a blonde and blue-eyed high school homecoming queen in the 1980s.

Advertisement

“I’m not Black, I’m O.J.,” he liked to tell friends.

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

8 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

11 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

13 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

19 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

20 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

21 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

28 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

32 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

32 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

33 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

34 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

35 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

36 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

36 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

36 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

36 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

44 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo