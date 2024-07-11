Published 14:43 IST, July 11th 2024
One year after failed bid, Bayern Munich finally signs Portugal midfielder João Palhinha
A year after a high-profile failure to sign Portugal midfielder João Palhinha, Bayern Munich finally made the deal happen on Thursday.
Joao Palhinha challenges for the ball with Turkey's Samet Akaydin during a Group F match between Turkey and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund | Image: AP
