Organizers Say 2027 Africa Cup Will Take Place As Planned In Tanzania, Uganda And Kenya

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will go ahead as originally planned in Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya, the president of the Confederation of African Football said Friday.

Patrice Motsepe, speaking after a meeting of CAF’s executive committee, said the tournament will be played in June and/or July and that the organization will be announcing exact dates soon.

Motsepe addressed several issues, including last month’s Africa Cup in Morocco and the hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations again next month.

Motsepe said the women’s tournament will go ahead as planned from March 17 to April 3, rebuffing reports that Morocco wanted to withdraw from hosting the tournament for the third time straight after South Africa offered to take over.

“Morocco came to assist. There were many countries that wanted to host it, but because we didn’t have time, our standards were very, very high,” Motsepe said.

“As we speak now, we still have an engagement with Morocco. Some of the other countries say, ‘please can we host it?’ But they want to change the date. We can’t change the date because it’s one of those qualifiers for the Women’s World Cup. So, the WAFCON continues, we will make sure it takes place within that window.”

British newspaper The Guardian reported Thursday that the 2027 Africa Cup was to be scrapped and that Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya would instead host the 2028 tournament, but Motsepe said the report was erroneous.

“There was an allegation that I am here to tell Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda that I’m taking away the AFCON because our three countries are not going to be ready. That’s totally unfounded,” Motsepe said.

“AFCON next year in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda is going to be enormously successful … East Africa is going to be a powerhouse of the best football on the continent.”

If the three East African countries do stage the 2027 tournament, it will be the first time since 2013 that the competition hasn’t been moved because of problems with the original host.

Motsepe expressed his “deep gratitude” to Morocco for hosting the “most successful AFCON in the history of this competition,” but also his disappointment at the disturbances that marred the final, with on-field battles between stewards and Senegal fans, and the Senegal team walking off the field.

“Very embarrassing. That should never happen again. It will never happen. It’s a blemish on the outstanding AFCON we had,” Motsepe said.

He said he could not comment on the disciplinary proceedings against the Senegalese and Moroccan federations, but suggested Morocco’s ongoing appeal against fines of $415,000 and match bans would likely proceed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.