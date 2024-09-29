sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:59 IST, September 29th 2024

Osasuna stuns Barcelona 4-2 and stops it from tying club record for best season start

Bryan Zaragoza scored one goal and set up another to spark Osasuna's stunning 4-2 win over Barcelona on Saturday, dealing the Spanish league leader its first loss.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pedri
Barcelona's Pedri reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Miguel Oses
