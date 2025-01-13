Ousmane Dembele Scores Massive Brace As PSG Remain Unbeaten In Ligue 1 Halfway Through The Season

Paris Saint Germain are on another impressive run in Ligue 1 as they remain unbeaten halfway through the season. PSG have been the dominant side in Ligue 1, winning the majority of the titles in recent years. This year is no different as winger Ousmane Dembele is flying for the Parisians. Paris Saint Germain have managed to pull a 7-point lead at the top of the table and look well on their way to win the Ligue 1 title this season.

Paris Saint Germain Beat Saint-Etienne 2-1

Paris Saint-Germain remained unbeaten and seven points clear at the top of the French league — halfway through the season — after Ousmane Dembélé scored twice in a 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Marseille is in second place after 17 rounds, with third-place Monaco 12 points adrift of defending champion PSG, which has beaten both sides.

Dembélé scored in the 13th minute and the France winger netted from the penalty spot 10 minutes later after a video review spotted a handball from Léo Pétrot on Achraf Hakimi’s cross. The decision seemed harsh as the ball grazed Pétrot’s hand without him knowing.

Dembélé moved to 10 league goals, level with teammate Bradley Barcola and one behind co-top scorers Jonathan David (Lille) and Mason Greenwood (Marseille)

Barcola thought he had his 11th goal of the season close to halftime but, on a day of video reviews, the goal was ruled out for a foul by the player himself.

PSG has been linked with a move for Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, but it was another Georgian who scored for 16th-place Saint-Etienne as Zuriko Davitashvili neatly curled in a free kick midway through the second half.

Despite its unbeaten league record, PSG again looked nervous and came close to conceding an equalizer.