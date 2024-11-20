sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:59 IST, November 20th 2024

Patrick Vieira Hired As Genoa Coach With Potential Implications For Mario Balotelli

Genoa confirmed Patrick Vieira as its new coach on Wednesday and it remains to be seen what implications that will have for Mario Balotelli, less than a month after the former Italy forward joined the Serie A club.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Patrick Vieira
Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England | Image: AP Photo
