Paul Pogba Debuts For Monaco In First Game In Over Two Years

Former Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba made his Monaco debut on Saturday, playing his first minutes in over two years.

The 32-year-old Pogba came on in the 85th minute of a 4-1 loss at Rennes in the French league.

Once a standout player for France, the midfielder saw his career derailed by injuries, off-field problems and a doping ban .

He signed with Monaco during the offseason on a two-year contract in a bid to relaunch his career. He recently overcame a minor ankle injury and resumed training with Monaco during the international break.

At his peak, Pogba helped his country win the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the final when France beat Croatia 4-2.

