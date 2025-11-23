Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 23 November 2025 at 14:46 IST

Paul Pogba Debuts For Monaco In First Game In Over Two Years

He signed with Monaco during the offseason on a two-year contract in a bid to relaunch his career. He recently overcame a minor ankle injury and resumed training with Monaco during the international break.

Associated Press Television News
Follow : Google News Icon  
Paulo Pogba
Paulo Pogba | Image: Associated Press
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Former Manchester United and Juventus star Paul Pogba made his Monaco debut on Saturday, playing his first minutes in over two years.

The 32-year-old Pogba came on in the 85th minute of a 4-1 loss at Rennes in the French league.

Once a standout player for France, the midfielder saw his career derailed by injuries, off-field problems and a doping ban .

He signed with Monaco during the offseason on a two-year contract in a bid to relaunch his career. He recently overcame a minor ankle injury and resumed training with Monaco during the international break.

Advertisement

At his peak, Pogba helped his country win the 2018 World Cup, scoring in the final when France beat Croatia 4-2.

Advertisement

In 2016, Pogba became the then-most expensive soccer player in history when he returned to Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of 105 million euros ($116 million).

Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya

Published On: 23 November 2025 at 14:46 IST