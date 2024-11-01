sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | Bibek Debroy | Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |

Published 21:12 IST, November 1st 2024

Pep Guardiola Eases Concerns Over Savinho, But Still Battling Injury Crisis At Man City

After Wednesday's defeat, Guardiola said it was the worst injury situation he has experienced since arriving at City in 2016.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola takes his seat for the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia | Image: AP Photo/Petr Josek
Advertisement

21:12 IST, November 1st 2024