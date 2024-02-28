Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player considered regularly worthy for Man City

Reportedly, Pep Guardiola has identified the only player from Manchester United deemed consistently suitable for regular play at Manchester City.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola was also alleged to have taken drugs but he later fought the case to clear his name | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. His leadership was pivotal in Manchester City’s historic treble victory, achieving success in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Under his guidance, City surpassed their city rivals, Manchester United, who have faced challenges in maintaining their previous success. Despite City's accomplishments, Guardiola remains interested in acquiring a standout player from Manchester United to enhance his squad, showcasing his ongoing pursuit of excellence and desire to strengthen City's dominance.

Also Read: Japan winger Mitoma could miss rest of season for Brighton

Advertisement

Reports state Guardiola would like to have Marcus Rashford on the other side of Manchester 

According to reports, Marcus Rashford is the only Manchester United player Pep Guardiola believes is adequate to play for Manchester City. Guardiola has voiced his appreciation for Rashford. Transfer News Live sources state that Guardiola thinks highly of Rashford and that the English attacker might have fit in with his treble-winning team.

Advertisement

Drawn into Manchester United's development system, Rashford has cemented himself as a key player for the team he grew up playing for. Rashford has demonstrated his ability both at home and abroad, scoring 17 goals and earning 59 games for England.

Even though Rashford is important to Manchester United, questions have been raised concerning his consistency over time. Despite showing occasional glimpses of brilliance, the 26-year-old has found it difficult to consistently perform at his best.

Advertisement

Despite having a fantastic season the previous year, with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across several tournaments, Rashford's play has declined this year. Rashford hasn't been able to duplicate his season-long success for Manchester United, with just five goals and six assists in 31 appearances.

Also Read: Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

Even though Manchester City has a talented roster and won the Premier League last season, Guardiola sees Rashford as having potential to improve his team. If Rashford had been on the other side of Manchester, he may have added important depth and diversity to an attacking group that already had plenty of choices. 

Advertisement

However, the chances of him signing for their biggest rivals seem unlikely, given the emotional investment from the English striker for the Red Devils, but football stays unpredictable. Erik Ten Hag has failed to make the most out of Marcus this season as United are currently 6th on the Premier League table with 44 points, trailing the top spot by 16 points.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World10 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    14 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo