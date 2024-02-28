Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:58 IST
Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player considered regularly worthy for Man City
Reportedly, Pep Guardiola has identified the only player from Manchester United deemed consistently suitable for regular play at Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. His leadership was pivotal in Manchester City’s historic treble victory, achieving success in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup. Under his guidance, City surpassed their city rivals, Manchester United, who have faced challenges in maintaining their previous success. Despite City's accomplishments, Guardiola remains interested in acquiring a standout player from Manchester United to enhance his squad, showcasing his ongoing pursuit of excellence and desire to strengthen City's dominance.
Reports state Guardiola would like to have Marcus Rashford on the other side of Manchester
According to reports, Marcus Rashford is the only Manchester United player Pep Guardiola believes is adequate to play for Manchester City. Guardiola has voiced his appreciation for Rashford. Transfer News Live sources state that Guardiola thinks highly of Rashford and that the English attacker might have fit in with his treble-winning team.
Drawn into Manchester United's development system, Rashford has cemented himself as a key player for the team he grew up playing for. Rashford has demonstrated his ability both at home and abroad, scoring 17 goals and earning 59 games for England.
Even though Rashford is important to Manchester United, questions have been raised concerning his consistency over time. Despite showing occasional glimpses of brilliance, the 26-year-old has found it difficult to consistently perform at his best.
Despite having a fantastic season the previous year, with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across several tournaments, Rashford's play has declined this year. Rashford hasn't been able to duplicate his season-long success for Manchester United, with just five goals and six assists in 31 appearances.
Even though Manchester City has a talented roster and won the Premier League last season, Guardiola sees Rashford as having potential to improve his team. If Rashford had been on the other side of Manchester, he may have added important depth and diversity to an attacking group that already had plenty of choices.
However, the chances of him signing for their biggest rivals seem unlikely, given the emotional investment from the English striker for the Red Devils, but football stays unpredictable. Erik Ten Hag has failed to make the most out of Marcus this season as United are currently 6th on the Premier League table with 44 points, trailing the top spot by 16 points.
