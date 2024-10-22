Published 20:07 IST, October 22nd 2024
'Never Was So Angry': Guardiola Vents Fury After Kyle Walker Gets Added To Man City's Injury Woes
City FC manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged that he had never been more irate near the end of the previous season, when Kyle Walker returned with injuries.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends the press conference, a day before the Champions League soccer match against Sparta Praha, at the City Football Academy in Manchester, England | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:07 IST, October 22nd 2024