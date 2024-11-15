Published 09:03 IST, November 15th 2024
Pepi Goal Lifts Us Over Jamaica 1-0 In Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg
Ricardo Pepi scored from Christian Pulisic's pass in the fifth minute, Matt Turner saved a penalty kick and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 on Thursday night at Kingston in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Ricardo Pepi | Image: AP
