Published 09:03 IST, November 15th 2024

Pepi Goal Lifts Us Over Jamaica 1-0 In Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg

Ricardo Pepi scored from Christian Pulisic's pass in the fifth minute, Matt Turner saved a penalty kick and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 on Thursday night at Kingston in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ricardo Pepi
Ricardo Pepi | Image: AP
